A new poll on the candidates running for the 3rd Congressional District shows the race to be a virtual dead heat.
That poll, conducted by Keating Research, shows that Democrat Adam Frisch has made up ground in his race against the GOP incumbent, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, since the last poll was conducted in July.
In it, the poll shows Frisch within 2 percentage points of Boebert, going from 42% in July to 45%. At the same time, Boebert slipped from 49% to 47%.
The telephone poll, conducted of 500 likely voters from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, has a margin of error of 4.4%.
What’s most notable about the poll is that 37% of respondents were unaffiliated and 36% were Republicans.
“This race has tightened to a five-point swing in about two months,” said Jake Martin, vice president of Keating. “This poll is showing clear momentum as we head into the final weeks, particularly because a large group of voters reject Lauren Boebert.”
Martin said that is particularly true among unaffiliated voters, who make up about 44% of the electorate. According to the survey, unaffiliated voters supported Frisch over Boebert by more than 25 percentage points.
The survey also showed that Boebert’s unfavorable rating increased 5 points since July, going to 49% of respondents. At the same time, Frisch’s unfavorability rating was at 28%.
Martin also said that 55% of Latino voters, who make up about 25% of registered voters in the expansive district, favored Frisch over Boebert.
“He has a 15-point lead among this really critical group of voters,” Martin said. “This really is another where it’s clear that Boebert is dividing voters in this district. Right now, we have Boebert underwater in her favorability. Nearly half of voters say they have an unfavorable view of Boebert.”
Keating has a B/C rating in terms of reliability by the poll-tracking website FiveThirtyEight. Still, it lists the Denver-based pollster at being 80% accurate in past elections.