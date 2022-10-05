Lauren Boebert, Adam Frisch

FILE PHOTO

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, left, and her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, right, blame each other’s opposing parties for being extremists.

A new poll on the candidates running for the 3rd Congressional District shows the race to be a virtual dead heat.

That poll, conducted by Keating Research, shows that Democrat Adam Frisch has made up ground in his race against the GOP incumbent, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, since the last poll was conducted in July.