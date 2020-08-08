The Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce released results from its fifth poll that aims to shed light on how businesses are operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The poll received responses from 205 local businesses — about a 15% response rate — from as small as fewer than 10 employees and as large as more than 200, according to data from the chamber.
The poll questioned business owners about their financial standing, mask enforcement and the Paycheck Protection Program.
“A new question was asked this time regarding what percentage of the Payroll Protection Plan loans were anticipated to be forgiven as we move into the reporting phase,” the chamber said in a news release.
About 86% of 204 respondents have seen a drop in income because of the pandemic, with about 18% saying they have had more than a 50% decrease.
It found that about 57% of respondents expect their PPP loan to be forgiven by the federal government.
However, according to the data, about 34% did not receive a PPP loan.
Mask mandates have been a point of contention in the state, but poll results show overall compliance in Grand Junction.
About 81% of respondents are enforcing masks, data shows, with about 19% not doing so. The businesses not enforcing the mandate are primarily construction, manufacturing and financial companies.
Eleven respondents skipped the question.
According to the poll, most Grand Junction business owners are afraid of their businesses being ruined by the virus, mandates and the continued economic recession.
“The top three concerns keeping area business owners up at night are a second wave of the virus,” the release said. “The continuing threat of a major recession and additional government mandates at a time when businesses can ill afford additional costs.”