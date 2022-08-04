A new poll in the race between U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger, Aspen resident Adam Frisch, shows the GOP first-term congresswoman 7 points ahead.
But that same poll, conducted by Keating Research, also shows that Frisch is the favorite among unaffiliated voters.
Overall, Boebert leads with 49% of those polled, but it also shows that the relatively unknown Frisch, who won 42% of those polled, could be a contender in the general election in November.
“Boebert has divided the voters of the 3rd Congressional District over the past two years,” pollsters Charles Keating and Jake Martin wrote in releasing their results.
“Now, 45% of voters view her favorably and 44% view her unfavorably, including 38% who view her very unfavorable,” they added. “Boebert is viewed most unfavorably by a near majority among the key voting groups of unaffiliated voters, 48% unfavorable, and women, 49% unfavorable.”
The poll of 550 voters in the district, which was conducted July 21-25, has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2%.
The poll also showed that only 23% of respondents had a favorable view of Frisch, while 12% saw him as being unfavorable.
The pollsters said those low percentages may be because few know much about Frisch, a businessman and former member of the Aspen City Council.
Despite the 49% of respondents who said they would vote for Boebert, only 45% said she should be re-elected. At the same time, 48% said yes to a question of whether “it’s best to elect someone else.” Among unaffiliated voters, who make up about 43% of the active registered voters in the district, 57% favored someone else.
Boebert’s campaign didn’t comment on the poll, saying only that the congresswoman expects to win “decisively.” Frisch, however, disagreed.
“These numbers reflect what we’ve been hearing from voters all across the district, that they’re ready to stop Boebert’s circus and elect a representative that will work hard,” Frisch said. “Boebert is a show pony who only works hard to boost her own personal profile.”
Keating’s rating as a pollster by the political website FiveThirtyEight isn’t the most stellar. In five of its polls that the website examined since 2016, Keating called 80% of races correctly.