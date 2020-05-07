Two polls independent of each other revealed Wednesday that the majority of Coloradans support the way officials have handled the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the issuance of local, state and federal stay-at-home orders and requirements to wear masks.
The two polls — one by Montana State University/University of Denver, and the other by Keating/OnSight/Melanson — both show that 68% to 82% of Colorado voters support or strongly support the state’s stay-at-home order, while 78% said that everyone should wear masks when they leave their homes.
Gov. Jared Polis, who received high marks in his handling of the pandemic, said that the more people who buy into the state’s orders, the better off everyone will be.
“The more people do the right thing, the sooner that we can relax more restrictions and fewer people will die,” the governor said. “This isn’t a competition to see if you can get away with cheating. It’s a competition to see how quickly we can get through this together by using common sense and by using the spirit of our science-based guidance. The vast, vast majority of people understand this completely.”
About the same number of respondents said they were more likely to favor their local governments’ response to the pandemic, but they were not as bullish on the federal government’s involvement in dealing with the virus.
Still, 83% said they favored the federal government approving stimulus checks to individuals, while 78% said the same thing about financial aid to small businesses. At the same time, 54% said they opposed giving similar aid to large corporations.
Those last two questions were asked in the Montana State/DU poll, which had an even split in the number of people who called themselves slightly to extremely liberal (30%) or slightly to extremely conservative (32%).
The bulk of the 500 respondents in that poll, nearly 38%, said they were somewhere in the middle politically.
The same was true in the Keating/OnSight poll, which are more liberal polling and political consulting companies. In that poll, which surveyed about 600 Coloradans from across the state, 30% described themselves as Republicans, 31% as Democrats and 39% as unaffiliated to any political party.
In the Keating poll, despite the 62% of respondents saying that the pandemic has created a long-term downturn in the state’s economy, 78% said they favored extending the stay-at-home order as some local governments have done.
In the Montana State poll, 51% said they agreed that the Chinese government is to blame for the pandemic because it “hid or distorted the truth about the virus,” while respondents were nearly evenly split (around 40%) on whether it is fair to blame the Chinese because the pandemic could have started anywhere.