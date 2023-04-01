Steve Bagga and his wife, Tatiana Prokofieva, recently sold off their only remaining belongings within their increasingly empty home. However, for the couple, the home has felt empty for years, as a nightmare more than a decade long has tormented them.
In 2012, Philip Rand Lochmiller Sr. and his son, Philip Rand Lochmiller II, as well as Shawnee Carver, were sentenced to prison for conducting a Ponzi scheme in 2009 through Valley Investments. Through the Ponzi scheme, the Lochmillers purchased land around the state and in Utah with financing provided by sellers through “owner-carry” arrangements. Lochmiller Sr. attracted roughly 400 investors who altogether invested about $31 million in Valley Investments.
Instead of providing the promised returns of up to 18% to investors on affordable housing projects, the Lochmillers kept the money for personal and family expenses as well as keeping the scheme going.
Lochmiller Sr. was sentenced to 33 years in prison on 31 counts of conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, money laundering and mail fraud. However, he only served eight years of his sentence before being released in July 2020 due to his “severe and worsening dementia”, according to the order filed in the United States District of Colorado.
Meanwhile, Bagga and Prokofieva — among the Lochmiller’s litany of victims — are still struggling with the fallout from the Ponzi scheme. They’ve been struggling for 13 years, in fact, and because the unsolicited loan they signed that actually went to the Lochmillers was tied to their home, they’ve been trapped there since. It was only in February when they finally reached a settlement with U.S. Bank that saw them pay more than $300,000 in loan debt, bank and lawyer fees in order to finally have the opportunity to leave.
“I’ve had two heart attacks and a stroke from the stress,” Bagga said.
For Bagga, 79, a climate with lower elevation would help him with his mobility and a variety of ailments, but this relief has been continuously delayed because his and Prokofieva’s debt, which has been exacerbated by what they claim to be constantly and purposely delayed feedback from U.S. Bank.
“That’s why we want to sell this house and get out of here: so I can live! Here, my mouth is dry every two minutes, my eyes are dry, my nose is dry, I cannot sleep here,” Bagga said. “The second problem is the stress. We cannot sleep all night long about what to do, what to do, what to do. She’s crying and I’m crying.”
Bagga was a well-known Grand Junction optician and optical store owner for many years, who developed a following with his advertising slogan “second pair free.”
FINANCES WERE TOUGH
Bagga and Prokofieva said that at times they have had to limit themselves to a single meal per day in years past to save up the money that would inevitably be needed to free them from their home. Their problem is the unsolicited loan debt kept increasing.
Bagga and Prokofieva faced a court-ordered foreclosure in February. They paid to fully cure the foreclosure, but they allege that U.S. Bank still “took their sweet time” in accepting the payment and releasing them. They tried to pay through the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, through the U.S. Bank’s attorney, through a letter to the CEO of the bank and through writing to the judge that had ruled in the bank’s favor.
For every extra day that passed, the price grew another $27, meaning that when they finally got the opportunity to cure the foreclosure, they’ll have had to pay an extra $900 that they wouldn’t have had to pay if they had been permitted to cure the foreclosure when they were ready to. However, Bagga said that the bank agreed as part of the settlement to refund them for those charges.
SWINDLED BY SCHEME
Bagga and Prokofieva allege that they were swindled into signing the loan for the house in the first place and have since been taken advantage of by U.S. Bank as well as the judicial system. They say that they planned an appeal of the case they lost against U.S. Bank but that the bank responded by adjusting the conditions of the lis pendens — a notice of pending legal action — that had been placed on the house’s title as soon as litigation began in September 2021.
Bagga said he has it in writing that U.S. Bank’s condition for removing the lis pendens from their home — which had only compounded the complexity of their situation — was for them to drop the appeal.
Because of the pending legal action, Prokofieva said, no action could have been be taken with the property until they agreed to the settlement and paid the bank.
LEGAL QUAGMIRE
“There was only one hint from the lawyer of the bank, verbally, to our lawyer,” Prokofieva said. “Verbally, not in writing, ‘We’re not doing anything until they drop their appeal.’ We could not understand why our multiple attempts were not receiving any reaction from the bank. For us to cure the debt, they had to provide us a final payout, an exact amount of money that we were waiting for about two months, and where should it be sent. We finally found out that the bank did not want us to pay the debt because they wanted us to drop the appeal against the U.S. Bank first.”
In the meantime, the couple said they were led to believe by their law firm that the case would be solved quickly with a cost estimate around $5,000, but because the case was drawn out for more than 18 months, the cost soared above $60,000. They paid those fees using their Social Security checks and by selling off possessions such as two Honda scooters, multiple vehicles, a freezer and furniture. They also canceled their phone and TV services.
Prokofieva said she and Bagga decided that, despite all their efforts to escape the shadow of U.S. Bank — and the ever-present shadow of Lochmiller Sr.’s devastating actions — they’ve exhausted all of their options and are opting for new legal representation to challenge the final results would likely only result in more time and money being wasted to arrive back to the same predicament.
In January, they dropped their appeal and paid the settlement. U.S. Bank dropped the lis pendens, allowing the couple to cure the foreclosure and prepare to sell the home. Another complication, however — one that the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged is exceedingly rare in property affairs — is that the couple only owns half of the house, as Bagga’s ex-wife owns the other half.
“We had to borrow and pay $305,000 to cure the debt, even though the judge ordered half the interest be sold at this property because the other half is owned by a person who isn’t involved and is innocent of all these problems,” Bagga said. “So in the judgment, it said, ‘Half interest will be auctioned.’ In other words, whatever the price of the house is, only half interest will be sold at the auction. So I talked to the sheriff’s office and they said, ‘We’ve never seen this in our life before. We don’t know how it would work.’ Since then, we’ve had people offering to buy this house, but as soon as they find out about the lis pendens, they back off.”
To avoid those complications amid the auction for the house, the couple decided to borrow money to cure the debt. Even the curing process, Bagga said, was “very complicated.”
NOT SO GOLDEN YEARS
Bagga and Prokofieva will likely never find the justice they’ve been seeking beyond those behind the Ponzi scheme spending some time behind bars, even though Lochmiller Sr. only served roughly one quarter of his sentence.
Bagga said the home is finally empty, as is the driveway where their RV once sat before they sold it too. At long last, the path for them to depart has cleared.
Having finally sold the house at long last, Bagga will be spending his 80th birthday in the more humid climate near sea level that he’s been needing so desperately.