Steve Bagga and his wife, Tatiana Prokofieva, recently sold off their only remaining belongings within their increasingly empty home. However, for the couple, the home has felt empty for years, as a nightmare more than a decade long has tormented them.

In 2012, Philip Rand Lochmiller Sr. and his son, Philip Rand Lochmiller II, as well as Shawnee Carver, were sentenced to prison for conducting a Ponzi scheme in 2009 through Valley Investments. Through the Ponzi scheme, the Lochmillers purchased land around the state and in Utah with financing provided by sellers through “owner-carry” arrangements. Lochmiller Sr. attracted roughly 400 investors who altogether invested about $31 million in Valley Investments.

