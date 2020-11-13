A number of parks and recreation facilities in Grand Junction will close as a result of rising COVID-19 cases in Grand Junction.
The Orchard Mesa Pool is closed beginning today, according to a release from the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Department.
The Bookcliff Activity Center will close after Friday, Nov. 20, and its closure will mean the cancellation of indoor pickleball, fencing and fitness classes.
Outdoor facilities remain open, the release said. The closures announced by the parks and rec department stand until further notice and "will likely continue into the New Year."
Other closures include:
- The Senior Center remains closed.
- The Hospitality Suite at the Lincoln Park Stadium will be close Nov. 20.
- Stoker Stadium is not available for rental
- The Santa Cause 5k run will be a virtual race.
- Holiday Special Events, the Candy Cane Hunt and the Chocolate Walk are canceled.
- The Virtual Holiday Light Tour will be posted on social media in the first week in December.
- Parks and rec offices will be closed starting today.