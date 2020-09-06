While Mesa County residents escape the summer heat at Lincoln Park Pool, its lifeguards are on duty to keep everyone safe. It’s an important job that Darby Corn has been doing for the past eight years.
Corn has been around pools for most of her life, joining her first swim team at 6 or 7, she said. She’d go on to swim for Grand Junction High School and said she loved the days of hanging out around the pool with her friends for meets.
“All that focus would go in for one event, then you’d come out exhausted and just flop down with everybody else,” Corn said. “It was a good time.”
It was a natural fit for Corn to parlay her love of swimming into a summer job when she turned 15, but it wasn’t originally her idea.
“My mother just kind of signed me up and told me I was doing it and I was like all right, as a little 15-year-old,” Corn said. “My mom was like, ‘I was a lifeguard, so you are going to be a lifeguard for the summer.’ I just kind of went along with it, and I ended up really loving it.”
Corn took the course and was hired by the city as one of its summer lifeguards in 2012. It was tough at first, Corn said, since she felt timid and shy around her coworkers, but that didn’t last.
“I was very much on the outskirts, but I think what really drew me in was that people would notice that,” Corn said. “The first thing they do is go, ‘Hey, let’s go do this or let’s have fun with this.’ ”
More experienced guards took her under their wings and would help her get used to all aspects of the job, from cleaning bathrooms to lifeguarding skills. One of the most stressful early experiences Corn had was a training practice in which a supervisor would throw a mannequin into the pool during a new guard’s shift. The trainees had to show they could recognize the “swimmer” was in trouble and make the save in the expected time.
“That’s terrifying when you’re 15 years old and you think you could miss someone at the bottom of the pool,” Corn said. “If that was an actual person, they’d be nearly dead. So I remember being very scared of that at the beginning, rightfully so, but then working up my confidence.”
That kind of training has helped her over her long tenure as a lifeguard, she said. She’s made several saves during those eight years, mostly scooping up a child that has ventured a little too deep, but some more memorable ones as well.
“I remember one girl distinctly,” Corn said. “We had just opened Orchard Mesa for the off season. They were the first kids in the pool. She and her best friend were there for something and they both got on the diving board, jumped in the water and they both started drowning because neither of them knew how to swim.”
Corn and another guard saved the two girls who told them they’d forgotten that they didn’t know how to swim, which Corn said happens more often than you might expect. Teaching that skill is important, Corn said, and one of the things she enjoys about the job.
“I liked teaching kids and interacting with them, while teaching them the skill that I have loved my entire life,” Corn said. “I’ve been on swim teams since I really learned how to swim.”
When Corn began studying at Colorado Mesa University, she transitioned into year-round work and is now a pool manager. Over the winter, she works at Orchard Mesa Pool, which was shut down because of coronavirus.
“It was very scary,” Corn said. “We weren’t essential and so we’re going to be closing down Orchard Mesa. We kind of had that fear over we’re losing our jobs, what are we going to do?”
Fortunately, the city deployed many of its lifeguards to other areas within the Parks and Recreation Department, which Corn said she was grateful for. She said she was happy to continue working and get experience in other parts of the department.
“I ended up with the turf crew,” Corn said. “So I worked in the city parks for awhile and then I changed over to facilities and was cleaning bathrooms, and I think that was actually a really rewarding experience. I was really glad I was able to do it. They were super kind, everybody there that kind of took us in.”
Corn said the managers within the Parks Department were great throughout the pandemic and through her time as a lifeguard. She said that while she is hoping to find a job as a programmer after graduating from CMU, lifeguarding has taught her a lot about the working world, and life in general, that another job might not.
“Your actions affect others and your work ethic is very important in life,” Corn said. “I think Pete Ashman, my coordinator, especially taught me, almost as a second father, how to be the best person I can be and how to be a good member of society.”