Devils Canyon Loop Trail offers a 6.7-mile hike in the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area west of Colorado National Monument.

Local public lands will look a little better and smell a little better thanks to volunteer opportunities being organized for later this month on Bureau of Land Management lands.

The Great Poop Scoop in the Devils Canyon area outside Fruita, cleanup of garbage in the North Desert area and trail construction and maintenance projects are all to be held on or around National Public Lands Day, which is Sept. 24.

An enterprising rock hound or rock hounds built a nifty impromptu rock cairn on top of a trail sign in the Devils Canyon hiking area southwest of Fruita. Cairns are man-made piles of stones that help mark a trail for hikers.

In this file photo, shot-up televisions litter the desert north of Grand Junction on BLM land along 27 1/4 Road.
