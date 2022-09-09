An enterprising rock hound or rock hounds built a nifty impromptu rock cairn on top of a trail sign in the Devils Canyon hiking area southwest of Fruita. Cairns are man-made piles of stones that help mark a trail for hikers.
Local public lands will look a little better and smell a little better thanks to volunteer opportunities being organized for later this month on Bureau of Land Management lands.
The Great Poop Scoop in the Devils Canyon area outside Fruita, cleanup of garbage in the North Desert area and trail construction and maintenance projects are all to be held on or around National Public Lands Day, which is Sept. 24.
"National Public Lands Day is a great way to celebrate and appreciate your public lands,” Greg Larson, manager of the BLM's Upper Colorado River District, said in a news release. “We appreciate the commitment and pride our volunteers show in their support of public lands.”
The Great Poop Scoop and Trail Workday starts at 9 a.m. Sept. 24 at the Devils Canyon Trailhead in the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area. Activities there are being organized by the BLM in partnership with the Colorado Canyons Association.
Sara Brooker, operations director for the association, said her group used to organize dog-poop cleanups in the Fruita "front-country" area on Earth Day before the events dissolved during the pandemic. She said trails in that area are highly used for dog-walking, especially with trails in Colorado National Monument being off-limits for dogs.
Brooker said she thinks the vast majority of people using the trails are responsible and know to pick up after their dogs, but sometimes visitors or perhaps people newer to the trails don't have that ethic yet.
"Inevitably stuff gets left behind, but I wouldn't say it's an increasing issue at this point," she said.
BLM spokesman Eric Coulter said one reason for having the Great Poop Scoop is to "bring awareness to people going out, using public lands, just to kind of remind them that that is still a way of littering and that we want to make sure we're cleaning up after our pets just like we would ourselves."
Volunteers that day alternatively will have the chance to help out with trail work in the Devils Canyon area. Brooker said people looking for a project more strenuous than picking up dog poop, and involving more hiking, can pitch in on a project to close down undesignated, "social" trails.
"That's probably the larger problem out there, is just people going off the maintained trails and creating their own. Once they get created, especially in the desert, they're really hard to get rid of," she said.
Volunteers for the Devils Canyon projects will get a free T-shirt, and some prizes also will be given out. Brooker said volunteers are strongly encouraged to register ahead of time at www.coloradocanyonsassociation.org to ensure they get a shirt.
Coulter said that for the BLM this is essentially National Public Lands Month, with events scheduled for more than just Sept. 24. On Sept. 17, volunteers will have the chance to help the agency in cleaning up garbage that persistently accumulates at two North Desert locations. The simultaneous cleanups both start at 9 a.m., and will take place at the 27 ¼ Road Grand Valley OHV Recreation Area, and at the 25 Road parking area.
Coulter said that just as some local trails get more visitation and end up with more dog poop due to proximity to urban areas, the North Desert areas targeted for the garbage cleanup tend to be subject to more illegal dumping because they're close to populated areas.
An arguably more enjoyable volunteer opportunity than picking up after people or pups is being offered on Sept. 24-25. People will have the chance to spend two days breaking ground on a new trail in the North Fruita Desert. The BLM in 2019 developed a master plan identifying 32 miles of new trails in the area.
BLM is putting on the event in partnership with Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado. Campsites and meals will be provided by Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado and volunteers are encouraged to bring their bikes to enjoy the trail network when the workday is done.
Similarly, people can help out on a trail maintenance project on the fast-developing Grand Hogback Trail system north of Rifle starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 24. The Rifle Area Mountain Bike Organization is partnering with the BLM on the project. Volunteers will help disperse native plant seed mix within the disturbed trail corridor on about two miles of trails built this spring, and also will work to remove weeds and repair the trailhead.
Anyone wishing to help on that project is asked to RSVP by Sept. 21 to Alan Czepinski at aczepinski@blm.gov.
For more information regarding the events being offered through the BLM's Grand Junction Field Office, contact Iris Salamanca at (970) 244-3000.