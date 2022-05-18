GLENWOOD CANYON — For the first time since 2020, the popular Hanging Lake Trail in Glenwood Canyon will open to hikers June 25, barring any major weather or natural events.
Those who want to hike the trail can make reservations and obtain permits beginning at 10 a.m. May 23 at www.visitglenwood.com. Permits cost $12 per person.
The Hanging Lake partners announced the reopening Wednesday at a press conference near the trailhead. The reopening will occur when temporary reconstruction of the trail, which began in April, is completed. A plan for a more permanent trail is in the works.
The permit system for the heavily used trail was instituted in 2019 and continued into the next year. But in August 2020, the Grizzly Creek Fire closed Glenwood Canyon and the trail to Hanging Lake.
Before the trail could be re-opened in 2021, heavy rain sent runoff and debris tumbling down Dead Horse Creek, damaging or destroying parts of the Hanging Lake Trail and the bridges along the trail.
So the Hanging Lake partners raised $150,000 for the temporary reconstruction to get the trail open this year. Those partners include the White River National Forest, the National Forest Foundation, City of Glenwood Springs, Visit Glenwood, the Glenwood Canyon Restoration Alliance and the Glenwood Springs Chamber Foundation.
Additionally, people who reserved permits last year, but had those permits cancelled because the trail never opened, contributed significantly by allowing the money they paid for the permits to be used for the trail renovation, said Jamie Werner, White River National Forest Stewardship Coordinator with the National Forest Foundation.
The nonprofit foundation hired Summit to Sea Trails of Estes Park to do the temporary reconstruction work. Members of the five-man crew camp at the base of the trail and haul their tools and material up the trail by hand.
Meanwhile, the partners have approximately $3 million, including a $2.28 million Great Outdoors Colorado grant, to begin design work for what they hope will be a more permanent and sustainable Hanging Lake Trail.
“We anticipate a roughly three-year project,” including design and construction of the permanent trail, Werner said.
The three-year time frame is not set in Glenwood Canyon granite, however. If the design team recommends a significant realignment of the trail to better handle future runoff and ensure visitor safety, the project could take longer, she said.
Additionally, as the past two years have demonstrated, significant natural events could also delay the project.
On Wednesday, however, the partners were thrilled to have the trail nearly ready to reopen for this summer.
“It’s much sooner than any of us anticipated last year,” said Charlie Willman, mayor pro-tem of Glenwood Springs.
“I want to thank all the partners who made re-opening the Hanging Lake Trail happen so quickly,” said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis. “Meanwhile, our work on a longer term, more sustainable trail continues.”
Temporary trail closures could occur this summer due to flooding or debris flow. Hanging Lake Trail status will be posted at www.visitglenwood.com.