Tis the season and it’s the favorite time of the year for those known as porch pirates.
But the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has a plan to ruin the season for these bandits.
In order to ensure packages stay at the homes they were intended for this Christmas, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting bait operations with decoy packages across town to try to catch package thieves red-handed.
“It gives us a force multiplier,” Mesa County Sheriff’s deputy Everett Blanck explained. “When we’ve got cops on the streets patrolling neighborhoods, we have a limited number of personnel. Bait packages are working while deputies are doing other things.”
How does it work?
Deputies place decoy package in a particular spot, usually in an unlocked vehicle, on a front porch or in front of a business, and simply wait.
“As soon as it moves we get a notification,” Blanck said.
The bait packages are left in neighborhoods, in cars and at local businesses where these types of crimes are occurring the most and typically feature an Amazon Prime logo or a local business stamp to look like the real thing.
Blanck said he believes porch pirates are likely on the rise, especially considering the impact COVID-19 has had on online shopping, which has increased.
Consumers spent $9 billion on the Internet on Black Friday, up 21.6% over last year, CNBC reports.
“There is definitely more opportunity,” MCSO spokesperson Megan Terlecky said. “We’re seeing a lot more crimes of opportunity … Somebody tests a car door handle, if it’s locked, they move on. You’d be very surprised how few of these crimes involve somebody actually breaking a window or breaking into a car.”
The Sheriff’s Office recommends that while out shopping, keep recently purchased items in the trunk or out of sight. Big-ticket items should be taken home immediately instead of continuing to shop, and always keep vehicles locked.
Mesa County also recently became members of the Neighbors app, which helps community members engage with one another and law enforcement about what is going on in their neighborhood.
Blanck said the app, which has taken off in the past year, has become an extremely helpful tool for law enforcement as residents share photos and videos directly with law enforcement. Deputies can also ask community members to share relevant video surveillance to help solve crimes.
“I get updates from the Neighbors app every day,” he said. “Every day it seems like I’ve got something from somebody that posted about a person walking through the neighborhood trying door handles, things like that.”
In the past few days, several Mesa County residents have posted videos of individuals going around neighborhoods testing car doors.
For those getting packages delivered, the recommendation is to limit the time packages sit on the front porch. If you can’t be home when the package arrives, ask a neighbor to store it or have it delivered to the Post Office or a business instead.
Amazon Locker added a location in Mesa County that provides a secure location for customers to pick up packages from as well.
Though porch pirates will continue to be a problem toward the end of every year, the Sheriff’s Office hopes getting the word out now about the bait operation they are conducting will help deter package thieves for the holidays.
“We want people to think twice before they take something out of the back of someone’s car or off of a porch. We want them to have a moment of ‘could this be (The Sheriff’s Office’s) decoy?’ ” Terlecky said.