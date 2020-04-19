Just as feared, the pickings look like they will be slim this year when it comes to peaches, apples and other locally grown fruits.
While growers dealt with cold overnight temperatures multiple nights last week, Monday night was particularly damaging, with temperatures well below the 28-degree threshold that can damage blooming peach trees. It was pretty immediately apparent that the impact to this year’s yield would be serious, but it can take several days to gauge just how much damage a freeze does.
“I should expect in Mesa County they will have around 10, 15% of the normal crop” of peaches, said Ioannis Minas, who is assistant professor of pomology, or the science of fruit-growing, at Colorado State University, and runs its Orchard Mesa fruit-growing research station.
“It’s a really dramatic loss. I think it’s one of the worst losses ever” for the local peach industry, Minas said.
Bruce Talbott, of Talbott Farms in Palisade, had feared earlier this week that at least half of that company’s crop would be lost. Now he’s only expecting to get about 20 or 30% of normal production. He hasn’t seen that kind of damage since 1999, when a freeze resulted in a crop below 20% of normal at Talbott Farms.
While Talbott Farms is just one business, it’s one of the largest local peach producers with its operations spread out on various orchards covering 350 acres, so he expects valleywide peach losses will be comparable.
Talbott Farms also grows other crops, and Talbott thinks cherry, apple, apricot and plum crops were hard-hit by the freeze.
“We still think grapes are in pretty good shape,” he said.
Grapes are still more dormant this time of year, which helped protect them from the freeze’s impacts. Miranda Ulmer, a viticulture specialist with CSU Extension, said she knows of one vineyard block that suffered 100% damage from the freeze, but other local vineyards have little or no damage. Whatever damage there is comes on top of damage that vineyards suffered from cold weather last October, she said. However, grapes can get fruit from secondary, more cold-hardy buds, though likely less than from primary buds.
Denny Cole with Cole Orchard in Palisade said he expects to have a better sense of the impacts to his fruit trees in coming days. He said he’s heard estimates from other growers that crops may be anywhere from 20 to 50% of normal.
“There will be losses for sure but I don’t know if everybody knows the percentages yet,” he said.
Trent Cunningham of Cunningham Orchards in Palisade said he’s hearing estimates of anything from 100% to 65% of the local peach crops being lost.
While it’s still a bit early to tell, he’s expecting to get about 35% of a combined normal crop for all his fruits, which include peaches, cherries and pears.
But he said that he hasn’t really assessed his pears yet, and he didn’t sound optimistic about the prospects for local cherries.
“I’m not hearing anyone that says they have cherries,” he said.
Minas said he expects apples in Mesa County to be significantly affected by the frost, with production at 30 to 40% of normal. But he expects both apples and peaches to do better in the North Fork Valley than in Mesa County, although he thinks fruit from early-blooming peach varieties in the North Fork likely was completely lost.
Cunningham said local growers will come back, having been through this before.
“It’s been 20 or 21 years since we’ve had this. It’s hard. It’s especially hard on our customers that are buying to resell and that’s a big part of their livelihood and it’s hard on the workers, the people you have hired,” he said.
His business relies on some immigrant workers on temporary worker visas. He said that, due to the freeze, it canceled a contract this week to bring in workers to thin the peach crop, and instead will rely on workers already there to do what little thinning of fruit still will be required.
Talbott said Talbott Farms won’t be able to use 42 immigrant workers it had planned to bring on. He’s thinking they’ll be able to go to work at operations in other states; otherwise Talbott Farms will be paying for their return home.
“We just don’t have anything for them to do,” he said.
He said Talbott Farms is giving up altogether on harvesting fruit from about half of its orchards. The other orchards are expected to produce less fruit than normal.
Minas said CSU will be working with growers about how to manage trees that aren’t producing. He said they need to be careful not to overfertilize or overwater the trees because energy that would be going into fruit production instead will produce excess growth, requiring more pruning and resulting in other problems.
Minas hopes consumers appreciate the challenges growers face, from an excessive fruit crop last year to a marginal amount this year.
“It’s like these guys are always struggling to provide us a tasty crop,” he said.
Said Talbott, “It’s a year to rebuild orchards and focus on 2021 and how we can best position ourselves for next year.”
Cunningham said his operation has had several good years recently.
“We’ll give the trees a nice rest and hit it hard next year,” he said.