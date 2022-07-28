In response to the social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Colorado enacted a moratorium on foreclosures as people struggled to navigate unprecedented times.
Statewide, there were few foreclosures during the first two years of the coronavirus’ Colorado presence. While this provided relief for many who might have been at risk of having their home foreclosed, it was only temporary relief, as the moratorium created a backlog of future foreclosure filings.
That backlog is finally starting to overflow across Centennial State, and Mesa County is no exception.
When Sheila Reiner became the treasurer of Mesa County in June of 2020, the moratorium was in full effect. In her first year and a half on the job, the Mesa County Public Trustee’s Office didn’t receive many foreclosure reports. There were 93 foreclosure filings in 2020, but 59 of those were in the first quarter of the year before COVID’s stranglehold on the country.
For the remaining three quarters of the year, there were 34 foreclosure filings. Throughout all of 2021, there were 27 foreclosure filings.
In the first half of 2022, however, there were 138 foreclosure filings in Mesa County. So far in July, there have been at least 14 new foreclosures, upping the total to a minimum of 152.
If the pace of foreclosure filings in the third and fourth quarters of the year mirror the pace of foreclosures from January through June, this year will see the most foreclosure filings in the county since 2017 (396).
“The first wave that we saw hit us in March (62 foreclosures in the month) because of the CHFA (Colorado Housing and Finance Authority) loan,” Reiner said. “The reason, as far as I understand it, was that there was a moratorium where they couldn’t file a foreclosure for a period of time if they were federally funded. A lot of these mortgage companies are federally funded, so they weren’t able to (file foreclosures). Then they were incentivized to work with people, so the lenders tried to modify loans or do catch-up payments. Now, what we’re seeing is that those efforts have been exhausted and the firms are moving to foreclose.”
The surge in foreclosures in Mesa County is happening in counties around the state. Reiner provided an example to The Daily Sentinel of the state’s foreclosing frenzy.
“I just got off the phone with Holly Ryan, who’s the public trustee in Jefferson County, and she told me that Janeway, a law firm that handles the majority of foreclosures in the state of Colorado, had 600 referrals hit their desks in one day,” Reiner said. “There’s many more to come.”
While the rise in foreclosures might alarm some, Reiner is hopeful that the rise is a result of the backlog caused by the pandemic-induced moratorium, not a sign of long-term problems.
There are two periods in the modern history of Mesa County in which foreclosures spiked well past the annual average. The first was after “Black Sunday” on May 2, 1982, when Exxon announced it was shutting down its Colony Project in Parachute, putting thousands of people out of work.
Foreclosures rose above 400 in 1983 and above 1,000 in 1984 before an all-time high of 1,600 foreclosures in 1985. There wouldn’t be a year without more than 400 foreclosures in the county until 1989.
The second spike in foreclosures in the county came in 2008 as a result of the housing crash and financial crisis. After a rise above 400 that year, there were at least 1,200 foreclosures in the county every year from 2009-2012. It wouldn’t be until 2017 that foreclosures dipped below 400.
“Hopefully, this next one is just the backlog and it’s not going to be the precursor to another economic hill like we’ve seen in the past,” Reiner said.
Should this serve as the start of another period of higher foreclosing numbers, however, the Mesa County Public Trustee’s Office will be forced to expand its operations to keep up.
“The old public trustees’ office was two and a half people.” Reiner said. “When I took it over, we didn’t get any additional people because the workload was so small because we were in the middle of the moratorium. The treasurer’s office has absorbed all of this work to date, but we may need some additional help in the future because, if this trend continues, it’s just not something long-term we can handle without additional resources and budget.”
Weekly foreclosed property auctions are held online by the Public Trustee’s Office each Wednesday at 10 a.m. Seven sites were for sale at this week’s event, more than a third of the total foreclosure sales in 2021 (20).