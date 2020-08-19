Neither snow nor rain will stay postal workers from completion of their appointed rounds, but efforts to reform the U.S. Postal Service just might.
That's according to Grand Junction resident Trisa Mannion, who is the national president of the Auxiliary to the American Postal Workers Union, a group of retired postal workers, family and friends that support mail carriers. She says those so-called reforms aren’t really intended to improve the efficiency and profitability of the U.S. Postal Service.
Instead, they are an attempt to generate public mistrust of the Postal Service with the ultimate goal of privatizing the service. That’s why it’s now being operated by Louis DeJoy, who made most of his money from private mail company and still owns millions of dollars in stock in it, she said.
Mannion said she’s speaking out because postal workers have been ordered not to talk to the media or even family, friends or customers about what’s happening inside the Postal Service.
“What they’re doing is making it so that the people don’t trust the Post Office anymore,” she said. “They’re dismantling the Post Office with the ultimate goal of privatization, which would be horrible for Western Colorado, especially the more rural areas of Colorado because it will be very expensive for them. Instead of 55 cents to mail a letter, it will be dollars. Outlying areas like Collbran may not get mail every day. It may be every other day or just three days a week.”
DeJoy and his reforms have come under fire in recent weeks, in part, because of concerns over delayed mail ballots for the upcoming general election, an issue that’s gotten national attention because the COVID-19 pandemic is causing voters to request absentee ballots, and virtually every state changing rules to accommodate them.
At the same time, President Donald Trump has been vocal about pushing those reforms, denying any more money for the service and saying that mail-in voting is open to voter fraud. He also has said that absentee ballots, which most of those states mail ballots would be, are safer even though they are identical.
Colorado is one of five states that has all mail-in ballots, causing it to join other states in suing the federal government to help ensure those ballots are delivered and tabulated.
Because of a national outcry over delays in mail service, DeJoy announced on Tuesday he was postponing his reforms until after this year’s election, though some say that’s not enough. DeJoy, who was named postmaster general by Trump back in May, is to appear before committees in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate on Friday and Monday, where congressional members are expected to insist that he not only end his changes, but reverse them.
DeJoy’s reforms have included removing mail sorting machines and many iconic blue mailboxes around the country. He’s also instituted overtime limits, hiring freezes and strict hours of operation, requiring postal workers to leave mail in post offices, postal trucks and distribution centers undelivered, Mannion said.
Like other Postal Service distribution sites nationwide, she said DeJoy’s reforms have led to the dismantling of four mail sorting machines in the Grand Junction distribution center near Patterson and 25 1/2 roads. They are among the 671 that have been dismantled nationwide so far.
How, Mannion asks, can removing machines designed to speed up sorting mail help make the service more efficient?
“It slows it down and it gives us less information on where the mail is going, so less security,” she said. “We just got a new flat sorter that was supposed to go online next week, and they disassembled it and now it’s gone. These machines aren’t cheap. They are like $500,000 to a $1 million each.”
In addition to that, because of DeJoy’s mandatory daily closing orders, tons of mail is left overnight in distribution centers even if its already been sorted. What happens is, the following day that mail is added to the daily mail and sorted again, meaning some pieces can be delayed again and again, Mannion said.
That easily could include prescription drugs, bills and payments.
“We’re worried about the medicines, we’re worried about people’s bills arriving on time,” she said. “We don’t want to have them have to pay penalties for late payment.”
Mannion, a retired postal worker of 35 years, said DeJoy's and Trump’s criticism of the financial stability of the Postal Service makes no sense. She said the real problem started when Congress and then President George W. Bush passed the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act in 2006.
That law not only requires the service to deliver mail six days a week, but it also limited its ability to raise rates and required it to fully fund its pension plan for 75 years. Most pension plans are happy to be funded for up to 40 years. As a result, the service lost more than $62 billion between 2007 and 2016, with Postal Service Inspector General’s Office attributing the bulk of it to having to pre-fund those retiree benefits.
“Before that, we were making money hand over fist,” Mannion said. “Now, the Postal Service isn’t allowed to make money, and we’re not allowed to have much in savings, either.
“I retired at age 55, my earliest time, with 35 years of service,” she added. “I would have to live to be 130 years old for them to pay that much. That’s foolish. I don't want to live that long. It was just a way to drain money out of the Post Office.”
Mannion said that, by law, postal workers are nonpartisan, and want to stay that way. But because of the issues surrounding mail ballots and Trump’s admission that he wants to slow mail delivery to prevent their use, postal workers been thrown into a political minefield, forcing the organization to plea for a federal bailout.
Like Mannion, Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union, said despite DeJoy’s order to delay reforms, there still are serious concerns about the future of the service.
“As a public agency that normally does not rely on tax dollars, a steep drop in revenue linked to the pandemic will cause the USPS to run out of money early next year,” Dimondstein said. “In order for postal workers to continue to carry out their vital work and deliver for the people everyday, the USPS is in immediate need of $25 billion in COVID-related financial relief. Up until now, the Trump administration has blocked the USPS from any direct financial assistance.”
When Congress reconvenes for a rare August session, lawmakers are to consider a coronavirus relief bill that would include that money.
A week ago, the president said he opposes Postal Service funding, but wouldn’t veto a relief bill just for that reason.