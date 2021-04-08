With city of Grand Junction voters lifting the moratorium on marijuana businesses, the new City Council will work through the process of developing the licensing and regulatory ordinances for the new industry.
“Following voter approval of questions 2A and 2B, city staff will be working with the city’s appointed and elected officials to develop the next steps regarding marijuana licensing and permitting of marijuana-related businesses,” City Manager Greg Caton said in a statement.
The city has already done a significant amount of research and planning to get ready for this process. A task force of city staff and community members worked together to make recommendations last year and over the winter, the planning commission also developed recommendations.
Caton said they anticipated having the local regulations pertaining to retail licensing completed this fall.
“The consideration and adoption as found to be appropriate of regulations by City Council, will occur at noticed public meetings,” Caton said. “As those meetings are scheduled, and the status of the regulatory and licensing processes are updated, information will be available on the City’s website under the City Clerk tab.”
At least one owner of a retail marijuana establishment in Mesa County has already expressed interest in opening a retail establishment in Grand Junction. Randy and Suzanne Sheley, owners of Elk Mountain Trading Post in De Beque, said in an email they were planning to open a recreational marijuana store on North Avenue. However, the city says no marijuana businesses will open prior to the city developing its licensing and regulations.
The ballot language approved Tuesday by voters states that the funding would go to enforcement of marijuana laws, as well as to the highest priorities as identified in the Parks Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Master Plan. The highest priority identified in that plan is a community center. However, Mayor Duke Wortmann said revenue from marijuana taxes alone, which the city stated in the ballot question could be up to $2.9 million, would not be enough to fund that project.
“The Community Center with debt is probably somewhere between $3.5 and $4.5 (million) a year, that’s most likely throwing in operations also,” Wortmann said. “The lead for me is we’re still not going to get there with marijuana. That’s the reality.”
In a press release issued Wednesday, the city also noted that revenue from marijuana is likely months or more away from being collected. The new City Council, which will be sworn in on May 3, will have to approve the regulations and businesses will likely go through an application process. As such, the city will follow the regular budgetary process for the 2022 budget in considering capital projects city-wide, including for parks and recreation, according to the release.
In a questionnaire the winning City Council candidates returned to The Daily Sentinel prior to the election, most were in favor of moving forward with a community center project, though some still had questions.
OTHER PROJECTS
The new City Council will likely decide the fate of several projects related to parks and recreation in the city.
The Glacier Ice Arena is for sale with a $1 million donation offered to anyone willing to keep it an ice rink.
Three winning candidates said in the same questionnaire they did not want the city to be the purchaser, preferring to see it in private hands. Only council member Rick Taggart was an unequivocal yes prior to the election.
The Orchard Mesa Pool had strong support from the winning candidates with all four saying they wanted the city to help keep it open. A deal will need to be struck between the organizations partnering in funding the pool — the city, county and School District 51 — in order to move forward with that project.
Two other planned projects, the Plaza at Las Colonias and a downtown plaza at Fifth Street and Colorado, got a cooler response from the winning candidates with all four saying they were against moving forward with them as proposed prior to the election.