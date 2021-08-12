The Happy Camper, one of two marijuana dispensaries in Palisade, has been granted approval to move its retail location to a parcel near exit 42 off Interstate 70 at the north entrance to the town.
The approval comes a little more than four months after the Board of Trustees denied a Conditional Use Permit for the Colorado Weedery to move its retail store to the Grande River Vineyards property, which is also near the highway exit.
At that meeting, town trustees noted the historical use of the Grande River location as a winery and that changing uses to marijuana sales would adversely affect the aesthetic and character of a key entrance into the town.
The new Happy Camper location is similarly placed near the highway exit, but on the east side of Elberta Avenue on a vacant lot behind the Golden Gate gas station at 400 Wine Valley Road. Grande River is on the west side. The placement was a key difference, Ted Ciavonne, owner of Ciavonne, Roberts & Associates, Inc., who was one of the presenters representing The Happy Camper, said.
“While the west side of Elberta does maintain true agricultural and historic sort of uses and that’s appropriate with Wine Country Inn, the east side is the new side,” Ciavonne said. “The new side is developed with appropriate HR (hospitality-retail) uses that we all are familiar with.”
Those uses include the gas station, the new Palisade Peach Shack and a planned Subway restaurant, which will occupy the space between the gas station and the Happy Camper. Ciavonne said those uses will all complement each other and draw traffic off the highway.
Thea Chase was the only trustee to directly comment on the location near the town’s entrance. She said she recalled there was discussion around preserving the character of the town’s entrance. However, she said she felt this location was more appropriate. She had previously opposed the Weedery move.
“I know personally I referred back to some of the conversations that were had when we were on the board from concerned citizens regarding the location out there,” Chase said. “I do believe this location is different and I would ask that the signage that is being presented in the mock ups would be similar to the signage you would have.”
Much of the trustee’s comments and questions revolved around parking and traffic at the proposed location. Both issues have been raised by neighbors since the business opened at its current location on North River Road. Colleen Scanlon-Maynard, senior vice president of sales and marketing for The Happy Camper, said the move near the highway would alleviate those problems.
“We were servicing hundreds of customers per day and the neighbors were concerned about the parking,” Scanlon-Maynard said. “It became evident that the demand was exceeding what this location could handle. Therefore, we leased additional property from another one of our neighbors.”
The new store proposes to include 38 parking spaces, which is above what is required by the town, with the option of adding another 23 spaces if needed. The application also included a traffic study as it will need an additional permit from Colorado Department of Transportation. It showed the store would generate about 45 in-and-out trips during peak hours and would not require a change to the left hand turn lane off Elberta Avenue.
Getting traffic and parking off North River Road and moving it into a area developed for commercial use would be a win-win for the town and The Happy Camper, Scanlon-Maynard said.
Several neighbors and a representative of the Palisade Chamber of Commerce spoke in favor of granting the permit. The trustee’s approved the move 5-0, with Trustees Ellen Turner and Nicole Maxwell absent. The permit does not include cultivation on the site.