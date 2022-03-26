A chance of record high temperatures Sunday will give way to a storm early next week expected to bring rain to the Grand Valley and snow up high.
A ridge of high pressure over the Grand Junction area pushed temperatures into the 70s on Friday, with temperatures well into the 70s expected over the weekend, That should culminate with high 70s up to 80 degrees Sunday, according to Matthew Aleksa, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.
The record high for Sunday is 77 degrees, so there’s a chance that record could be broken, Aleksa said.
That’s about 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.
“It’s going to be quite toasty out there,” Aleksa said.
Aleksa warned there will be some wind included with the warm conditions, so there is some potential for elevated fire concerns.
After that, a storm is expected to roll through starting Monday evening bringing precipitation, namely rain in the low country and snow in the high country.
“It doesn’t have a lot of cold air in it, but it will provide some rain in the valley and snow in the higher areas,” Aleksa said.
Both Telluride and Powderhorn are expected to see some snow from the storm.
“We’re in spring now, so we’re getting into patterns with those warm-ups and then storm systems crashing the party,” Aleksa said.