The city of Fruita is launching its Citizen Request Portal this week, which will give citizens and guests a new streamlined way to have maintenance issues and other concerns submitted to city staff.
The portal utilizes software the city has been using internally for a couple years to submit and track work orders, said Shannon Vassen, assistant to the city manager. The public portal will allow anyone who notices a pothole, fallen tree limb or other city maintenance issue to submit a work request.
“They can actually fill out this online portal and that will submit a work order request directly to our Public Works or Parks and Recreation Department,” Vassen said. “From there, they can track the status of their request through this online software that we’re using.”
The new system is replacing a “FIX IT” form Fruita had used to track these types of citizen requests. Vassen said the new system will be an improvement over the old form and allow for additional features like marking on a GIS map exactly where the problem is.
The software will also allow citizens to track their work order as it progresses. Vassen said that feature will require the person to create an account.
“They can create an account with this software, and they can actually track the status of their work order after they submit it,” Vassen said. “Of course, they can also choose to remain anonymous.”
These requests are for non-emergency issues, Vassen said. If there is an emergency maintenance concern, Vassen said there will be an on-call/emergency number listed on the portal site.
He said citizens can also call the police for emergency issues.
“Common issues that people can use this for are potholes, road maintenance concerns, safety concerns, whatever they may be,” Vassen said. “Typically, these are reviewed throughout the day by our public works staff, and they will respond to those accordingly.”
The site will be rolled out early this week, Vassen said and can be accessed at fruita.org/citizenrequestportal. He said the city expects the new system will be more convenient for their residents.
“We’re excited to roll this out,” Vassen said. “We think it will be simpler and an easier way for our residents to let us know what things are going on throughout the city of Fruita.”