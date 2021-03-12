While Coloradans in mountain towns and on the Front Range are bracing for an onslaught of winter weather, the storm’s impact in Western Colorado will depend on where you are.
If the storm shows itself in the Grand Valley, it will likely be as rain and some light snow. On Grand Mesa and along the Interstate 70 corridor, that precipitation could be heavy snow.
Because of that, the Colorado Department of Transportation has a simple message for the public.
“We’re going to need all of our resources for the areas most affected,” said Elise Thatcher, spokesperson for CDOT Region 3. “We do ask that if you’re traveling on the I-70 corridor, be there Friday night or Saturday morning.
If you have errands to run later, consider holding off for a day or two if possible.”
Thatcher said the most snow is going to hit east of Gypsum, and that CDOT is preparing for heavy snow.
Michael Charnick, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, echoed Thatcher. Though the Western Slope won’t see much of the snow, if any, it’s important to limit travel as much as possible.
Powderhorn Mountain Ski Resort is hoping for as much snow as possible.
The base depth is at a moderate 38 inches, spokesperson Ryan Robinson said. The four inches that fell on the resort from Tuesday — Thursday was a nice addition but they’re hoping the incoming storm lives up to the fanfare.
“We’re expecting more this weekend,” Robinson said. “We love these late-season storms. We’re in good shape and this is a nice bonus.”
The National Weather Service projected Powderhorn to get a couple of inches of snow Thursday night, but it expects three to seven inches Friday night with heavy snow on Saturday. Powderhorn is under winter storm watch from tonight through Sunday night.
Robinson was excited for the snow fall, and for the skiers and snowboarders looking to break it in. He wasn’t worried about road conditions deterring anyone from hitting the slopes.
“Driving with snow on the ground is usual for our guests. They’re used to the conditions,” he said. “Let it snow.”