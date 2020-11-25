Even after some feverish snow-making plans, Powderhorn Mountain Resort still needed some cooperation from Mother Nature to hit its planned opening day.
The hope was the resort on Grand Mesa would start the lifts and welcome skiers and snowboarders on Friday. But opening day has now been pushed back to the first week of December.
The resort announced the move on its website at powderhorn.com: “Due to unseasonably dry weather and last week’s record high temperatures, Powderhorn will delay Opening Day until the first week in December. We will continue to provide Opening Day updates as they become available. Have a Happy Thanksgiving and think snow!”
Last week, resort officials addressed possible impacts to the resort since Mesa County entered the red, severe risk level, saying the plan remains largely unchanged when the resort opens.
“The operating plan that we submitted to the county already took an extra step toward operating with caution,” Powderhorn spokesperson Ryan Robinson said last week. “We are still within the same parameters that we laid out in the document.”
A couple of changes at the resort, once open for the 2020-21 season, will be a mask requirement while in the resort and on the chairlifts. People in a family unit can ride together, but otherwise the quad lift will only allow two people at a time sitting on opposite ends.
The snow-making operations still depend on colder temperatures and with the recent warm temperature, Powderhorn was unable to conduct any snow-making operations.
The weather forecast is still calling for dry conditions in the Grand Junction area with high temperatures in the high 40s or low 50s and low temperatures in the 20s.
Powderhorn announced its new snowmaking project earlier this year promoting it as one of the most energy efficient operations in North America because of the nature of the gravity-fed snowmaking system.