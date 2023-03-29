Powderhorn Mountain Resort is extending its winter season by one week and will now close April 9, the resort announced Monday.
The extension prolongs what is already Powderhorn’s longest ski season on record.
General Manager Ryan Schramm said a high snowpack combined with continuing winter conditions and skier/snowboarder interest are allowing the mountain to stay open longer.
“We’re a ski area,” Schramm said. “If people want to ski, let’s let them ski.”
Powderhorn opened for the ski season Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, its earliest winter opening on record.
“Significant preseason snowfall combined with an exceptional job by our snowmaking and grooming crews created the ideal circumstances for an early opening. Our crews took advantage of favorable temperatures to build a quality snow surface for opening,” Schramm said at the time.
The advantageous conditions have continued throughout the season, and have held even as the calendar approached April. Powderhorn has reported 342 inches of snow so far this season.
Monday, Powderhorn’s base measured 104 inches. Schramm said he can’t find a higher number on record for Powderhorn.
According to Opensnow.com, Powderhorn is projected to get about 20 inches of snow over the next 10 days, including about six inches Friday and about a foot over four days next week.
“Kind of jokingly I was like ‘boy I haven’t even gotten out my spring wax for my skis,’ ” Schramm said.
Because April 9 is now Powderhorn’s closing day, the mountain’s traditional pond skim event has also been moved to that day. There will also be an Easter egg hunt that morning for kids, Schramm said.
Schramm said Powderhorn has a good relationship with the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the land Powderhorn is on. That relationship has made it easier to continue the season.
Powderhorn is also still seeing enough skiers and boarders show up to make staying open feasible, Schramm said.
“There’s still demand, so let’s let people come up and ski,” he said.
Season passes for Powderhorn’s 2023-2024 winter season are now on sale.
