After last year’s ski season was cut short due to COVID-19, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released guidance for ski areas and resorts to reopen next month. Though ski season is moving forward across the state, it will look a little different for longtime pass holders.
At Powderhorn Mountain Resort, visitors will notice new safety protocols as soon as they pull into the parking lot.
In a Facebook video posted last week explaining the resort’s new procedures, General Manager Ryan Schramm said the operational modifications were designed to keep skiers and staff as safe as possible.
“We may have you park in a manner that minimizes contact between groups,” he explained. “The lodge will not be the same hang out that we are used to. Restrooms will be available but drinking fountains might not be.”
Face coverings will be required at all times while at the resort: in the lift lines, while riding the lift, in the base area or when taking a lesson. There will also be minimal seating at the restaurants and all food and beverages will be available for purchase online or on the mobile app and will be delivered by resort staff at a number of outdoor seating locations. In fact, the mobile app will be taking a starring role this ski season.
When planning a visit, all tickets must be purchased on the app or online ahead of time.
Schramm admitted there would likely be a learning curve for returning visitors to this change. No tickets will be sold at the ticket windows this year, all need to be purchased ahead of time online.
“It is different,” Schramm said. “The trend in the ski industry over the past several years has moved a lot more to online sales. We’ll do our best to communicate through every available channel beforehand and try to be as accommodating and emphatic as we can.”
Rental equipment and ski lessons will also need to be reserved ahead of time.
“We will have equipment set up and ready to ride and will have the instructor outside ready for their lesson,” Schramm added. “When you’re actually snowboarding it will feel like any other season. At the base area is where most of the changes and restrictions will take place.”
The CDPHE is asking ski areas to adopt, promote and coordinate commitments to wearing masks in public places, physically distance, limit group size and more this year.
When riding chair lifts, guests won’t be asked to ride with people outside their party and ski areas will encourage more space between different parties.
The CDPHE also asks ski school groups to be limited to no more than 10 people.
While some resorts have announced plans to make reservations required for all skiers, including season pass holders, Schramm said Powderhorn won’t have capacity limits to begin the season.
“Nobody has a crystal ball but we have no plan for capacity restrictions for uphill traffic at this time,” he said.
“We’re hoping for a strong season. We’re coming off the best summer season we’ve ever had and in terms of season passes we are doing very well,” Schramm added.
Powderhorn’s opening day is scheduled for Nov. 27.