Powderhorn Mountain Resort has seen little in the way of natural snowfall this month, but it’s hoping snowmaking efforts it has been able to undertake, thanks to recent colder nighttime temperatures, might be enough for it to open with at least limited top-to-bottom skiing and snowboarding terrain by sometime in early December.
The resort had set a tentative opening date of the day after Thanksgiving Day, but Mother Nature failed to cooperate, with not just dry but warm weather prevailing.
“We haven’t been able to make as much snow as we would like or as much as we were able to early season last year just because of those warmer temperatures,” said resort spokesman Ryan Robinson.
But colder overnight temperatures let Powderhorn start running snowmaking guns from the top to bottom of the resort a few nights ago.
He said based on the forecast, Powderhorn hopes to be able to continue with that snowmaking through the weekend and into next week.
“We’re doing everything we can to make as much snow as possible and get open as soon as we can, even if it’s maybe with limited terrain,” he said.
While Powderhorn was prevented from opening Friday, Robinson said that was a pretty ambitious goal, as historically it opens on the second weekend of December.
With the short-term forecast calling for continued dry weather, the resort is hoping the snowmaking system improvements it been working on the past couple of years will prove sufficient for it to open at least limited, top-to-bottom terrain before then.
“So we’re running that system as much as we can. We still hope to beat that traditional opening date if temperatures hold and we can continue to make snow,” he said.
While the Grand Mesa Nordic Council has been able to open some cross-country ski trails on top of the mesa, those trails are at a higher elevation than Powderhorn.
Robinson said the top of the mesa holds snow earlier in the season and keeps it later in the season than the resort does, and usually but not always gets a little more snow from storms.
He said the resort has gotten about half the snow it received at this point last year, which also was a relatively dry early season.
With the resort still closed for now, Robinson said it is still bringing on staff and training employees.
“Currently it’s not a full schedule or a full staff just yet, but we are completely moving forward with the staffing process. We want staff to be able to be ready to go as soon as we do open so we’re onboarding folks and getting them ready for the season.”