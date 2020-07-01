After ski and snowboard season was cut short due to COVID-19, Powderhorn Mountain Resort became one of the first ski resorts in the state to reopen for summer activities on June 12, and now biking and hiking trails are busier than ever.
"We have been wonderfully surprised," Powderhorn spokesperson Ryan Robinson said. "After instituting a lot of operational changes to control traffic as a result of COVID-19 we weren't sure how it would all impact attendance,"
He said visitation has increased through the first two weeks since Powderhorn opened and bike rental shop sales have also been very strong. Helmets and other protective equipment are not available for rent due to the health crisis though all riders are required to wear a helmet in the bike park.
"It's been great to see people visiting and trying out the bike park. There's been a great response to novice terrain for downhill biking," Robinson added. "We just completed a new green trial and opened it top to bottom for the first time this summer."
Construction on new bike trails will continue throughout the summer as will work on a snowmaking pipeline that was approved this spring by the U.S. Forest Service.
"The first phase allows us to put infrastructure from the reservoir to the rest of the resort and allows us to expand to additional acreage later on. The plan is to be ready by the winter," Robinson explained.
He said the snowmaking system will be one of the most energy efficient man-made snow operations in North America. Powderhorn reportedly received 168 inches of snow this winter, down from an average of around 250 inches.
"Two years ago it was a record year," Robinson explained. "It changes year to year. Snowmaking allows us to safeguard against those valleys."
He said the project will increase coverage by 43% as water will be drawn from the reservoir to help build a base and create a layer of new snow that will be maintained during the season.
The project received final approval from the Forest Service in March, which authorized 460 feet of snowmaking pipeline along with the addition of the supply line and associated infrastructure. The supply line will go from Anderson Reservoir to the top terminal are of Lift 1. During years with below average snowfall, snowmaking operations could potentially extend into February or March.
"It's really exciting for us, top to bottom snowmaking will really improve the ski experience," Robinson said.
Disturbance to Canadian Lynx habitat was considered by officials during the Forest Service's review, but it was concluded that it would be "mostly temporary and (is) not expected to interfere with lynx activity in a considerable way."
The environmental impact was not considered to "have a significant effect on the quality of the human environment," Grand Mesa Forest Supervisor Chad Stewart wrote in his decision.