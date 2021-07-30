The days of Grand Mesa’s ski resort only being recognized as a winter wonderland destination are a thing of Powderhorn’s past.
Since 1966, Powderhorn Mountain Resort has served as a local means for Western Slopers to engage in snowy shenanigans in a region that’s largely arid. In recent years, however, the resort has increased its efforts to be a year-round hub for outdoor activity, focusing on providing as many cycling paths as possible for riders who value stunning views and downhill thrills in equal measure.
In January 2016, the resort began operating its new lift, the Flat Top Flyer. While the lift has helped the resort see a surge in skiers and snowboarders, it also laid the groundwork for its summer visitation to flourish over the next five and a half years.
“We had what’s called a thick script lift where the chairs don’t slow as they come to the bottom terminal,” said Powderhorn Marketing and Sales Director Ryan Robinson. “By upgrading that chair lift to a high-speed quad lift, the chair slows as it comes to the base area, which is wonderful in the wintertime and allows us to put bikes on the chairs in the summertime. That new lift really marked the beginning of summer and winter operations because it’s an upgraded lift.”
Since the Flat Top Flyer debuted, Powderhorn has added more downhill cycling options each year. In the first summer after the Flyer began service, two bike trails were opened. Each year since, at least one new trail has been added to the fold.
According to Robinson, the resort poured time, effort and resources into creating the trails, and each year, it has seen increasing returns on its investments. He said last summer was the most successful summer Powderhorn has seen to date.
“The visitation from regional and out-of-state visitors has grown year over year,” Robinson said. “There were major operational changes (because of COVID-19), but what we saw was that people felt cooped up and they wanted to get out. Biking outside on 1,600 acres was a really healthy way to get away from everyone feeling cooped up. We had incredible visitation last summer. ... We saw a really good response last summer because it wasn’t like going to the movie theater or some other activity where you’re indoors, cooped up. It was outside in the open air.”
Many mountain bikers looking for that downhill thrill, have flocked to Powderhorn to get that adrenaline fix.
“It’s really makes for a great day hitting those Powderhorn trails,” said Karl Whitcomb Younger, who moved to Silt last year. “Me and a couple of buddies came down last year and we were hooked. We’ve been down almost every weekend this summer.
“Downhill trails at a ski area are so unique. A cool ride up and then blasting down a singletrack trail — there’s nothing like it. Powderhorn adding this summer option was pure genius.” .
The resort doesn’t publicly disclose visitation numbers, but this summer might prove to be even better thanks partially to the Palisade Plunge, a 32-mile downhill dash from the top of Grand Mesa to the town of Palisade that opened Saturday. Powderhorn offers a shuttle service with a 14-bike trailer from the resort to the trail head, approximately a 10-minute drive.
“We also are really encouraging a route that we call the ‘Plunge to Powderhorn,’ ” Robinson said. “We know the Palisade Plunge is a challenging ride, best for very advanced riders. There’s exposure along that ride. It’s an incredible and iconic ride. However, if you’re looking for a piece of that experience without any of the exposure and something that is well-suited to an intermediate rider, you can ride the beginning of the plunge on the intermediate trail, and then use the existing singletrack on top of the Grand Mesa to connect to Powderhorn. It’s a tremendously fun ride.”
Another new option this summer is the Prospector Trail, a blue jump trail that unofficially opened on Sept. 28, 2020, the closing weekend of summer activities, as a preview for the fun riders could have in 2021.
“We gave it the proper opening this summer and that trail’s just amazing.” Robinson said. “It’s blue, so it’s an intermediate trail, but it has lines that really advanced riders enjoy and it has easier lines that the intermediate rider can really enjoy, as well.”
Powderhorn is not done establishing new trails. Later this summer, the resort will open a connector trail to the Palisade Plunge. Riders can connect to the resort’s bike park using the existing singletrack from the top of Grand Mesa, but they’ll also be able to ride from the top of the resort to the Plunge via a loop.
The resort does have fewer staff members in the summer because the Flat Top Flyer is the only lift in use. However, Robinson said Powderhorn is appropriately staffed to handle any and all summer operations.
“It truly has been really fun and really amazing to be an observer and be part of that growth in the summertime,” Robinson said.
Dale Shrull contributed to this story.