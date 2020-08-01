Powderhorn Mountain Resort has seen a big boost to its business this summer as ridership at its bike park has increased significantly.
Powderhorn spokesperson Ryan Robinson said the coronavirus pandemic may have caused more people to search for outdoor recreation options, including at Powderhorn.
“It’s been a pretty significant jump in visitation,” Robinson said. “Visitation is up around 40% over last year, which was our previous high water mark. If I were to speculate, I think there is kind of a renewed interest in being in the outdoors. It’s clearly translated into more people checking out the trails at Powderhorn.”
Heading into the summer season Powderhorn’s parent company, Powderhorn Pacific, LLC, secured a Paycheck Protection Plan loan between $350,000 and $1 million, according to the Small Business Association. Robinson said that loan helped them employ 35 workers.
“It was incredibly important to us,” Robinson said. “It allowed us to continue operating. It’s a small tight crew up here. Employees are all family members. So having everybody continue to work is really important to the resort, the company and the community.”
Powderhorn was one of the first bike parks in the state to reopen, albeit slightly later than planned, following the state’s reopening. Robinson said their ability to open early, along with some new trail options for beginner riders may have helped boost visitation as well.
“This year we opened a new top to bottom green trail and that’s been very heavily trafficked and enjoyed over the summer,” Robinson said. “There were also some other bike parks out in Colorado that aren’t opening or had delayed openings so people that might be traveling to other places are sticking close to home.”
Another significant change for the resort is expanded hours this summer. It is open Thursday through Sunday, while in previous years it was only Friday through Sunday.
There have been challenges, Robinson said. The resort has implemented many modifications to its operations due to public health guidelines during the pandemic. However, he said figuring out those processes in the summer while visitations are low compared to winter has been helpful.
“We have begun planning for the winter,” Robinson said. “There are still many unknowns about what things will look like, but preparing the lodge and our staff and our guests for the modified operations and the COVID safety measures that we’ve undertaken this summer has been a great test case for how we may handle the winter.”
There is uncertainty around winter operations, especially if coronavirus continues to spread through the country. However, Robinson said early ticket sales show continued interest in skiing and snowboarding at Powderhorn.
“There’s a lot we don’t know about what traffic will look like in the winter, but season pass sales would indicate that it would be another year with pretty good visitation,” Robinson said. “They’re down just slightly from last winter, but they’re still very strong.”
The mountain made some changes to its season pass policy in the wake of COVID-19 causing all Colorado ski resorts to close in March. One policy would allow pass holders to extend their season pass to the 2021-22 season if the mountains are closed again, which Robinson said has helped.
“People have a lot of questions about how we’ll handle things should there be a resurgence that shuts down resorts,” Robinson said. “We have designed a policy that allows pass purchasers to push their pass purchase to next winter. That has put some concerns aside for our regular pass holders.”
One new feature that is expected to be operational this winter is top to bottom snow-making. The new snow-making effort will help smooth out winters when natural snowfall is below average. It will cover one run at first and be expanded to others in future years.
“The snow-making expansion is underway,” Robinson said. “They’ve just finished the portion on Bill’s Run. Now they’re working on the snow-making line that comes across from Anderson Reservoir to feed the snow-making. So that’s a big on-hill improvement that folks will notice this winter.”
Before the snow starts to fall, there is plenty more mountain biking left in the season, which will continue at Powderhorn through September. Robinson said that summer business, especially given the growth it has seen, will continue to be something the resort invests in.
“We plan to continue to expand the bike park, continue to build downhill trails and expand on the infrastructure we already have here,” Robinson said. “Seeing folks in the valley respond to that is wonderful. It’s why we’re doing it.”
A number of other smaller ski and snowboard areas in the state also qualified for PPP loans including Ski Sunlight near Glenwood Springs, Granby Ranch, Hesperus, Loveland, Monarch, Purgatory, Ski Echo, Silverton Mountain and Wolf Creek.