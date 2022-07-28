The Palisade Plunge might be the star, but the Plunge to Powderhorn is increasingly catching the wheels of mountain bikers.
“I don’t think it’s very well known,” said Ryan Robinson with Powderhorn Mountain Resort.
The 32-mile Palisade Plunge is a “bucket list ride” and has received a lot of attention since it opened a year ago, he said. However, “it has a pretty narrow user group.”
The 17-mile Plunge to Powderhorn is an intermediate ride, and as this summer has unfolded, more mountain bikers have discovered the route and have used Powderhorn’s shuttle to do so, he said.
Overall, though, this summer has been slower than the past two for Powderhorn’s bike park and its network of downhill trails.
“We saw a huge increase in demand during the COVID years. It’s equalizing somewhat,” Robinson said. “It’s slower than that huge influx of people that we saw who were getting outside.”
But it has still been a good summer so far and demand for Powderhorn’s shuttle, which offers rides from Palisade and Powderhorn’s base area up to the Mesa Top Trailhead on top of Grand Mesa, also has been good, he said.
“We’ve seen a lot of folks traveling from elsewhere to come to ride,” Robinson said.
More of them are choosing to ride the Plunge to Powderhorn, which gives bikers a piece of the Plunge without dropping over the rim, he said.
Both routes start at the Mesa Top Trailhead, with the Plunge to Palisade turning onto the Rim View Trail en route to the West Bench Trail that leads to Powderhorn.
It allows bikers to avoid the exposure and heat encountered after the Palisade Plunge drops over Grand Mesa’s rim.
Because the Plunge to Powderhorn is an intermediate ride, a wider range of skill levels are able to enjoy the route, Robinson said.
And coming in August, there will be an additional trail to try for mountain bikers in the area.
Construction began last summer on the Rim View Connector, a trail that will go from the top of Powderhorn’s bike park to just north of Anderson Reservoir on the Rim View Trail.
“It’s very close to being done,” Robinson said.
The Rim View Connector is just under 2 miles in length, and “from what I hear from the trail builders, it is an intermediate,” he said.
While the connector will have a pretty steep climb to get up and over the rim, it will offer “an alternative ride to the bike park and it also makes for a wonderful loop,” Robinson said.
Along with finishing up the Rim View Connector, Powderhorn’s focus this summer has included some “significant maintenance” on Pinnball Alley, the bike park’s most difficult trail.
The focus there has been on rebuilding the bottom section and cleaning up jump lines. Some bridging work done on the top most technical section of Pinnball to open the trail to more riders, he said.
This summer, the resort also was able to get back to a full event schedule that has included the Flat Out Fridays Downhill Race Series, the Sunday Sounds Music Series and other, stand alone events, Robinson said.
Powderhorn’s mountain biking season generally wraps up the last weekend of September with Color Sunday.