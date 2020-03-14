Powderhorn Mountain Resort will suspend its winter operations after Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order to shutter all downhill ski resorts for one week to slow the spread of COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
The resort issued a statement Saturday evening stating the closure is effective Sunday.
“This is an extraordinary set of circumstances, and while we regret not being able to finish the season as planned, we are committed to being part of the solution to the coronavirus crisis,” the statement read. “The most important thing we can say is ‘thank you’ to the each and every one of our Powderhorn Mountain Resort supporters of which there are thousands. We are enormously grateful for these relationships and look forward to a celebratory reopening.”