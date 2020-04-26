Ski areas were forced to close early this season amid the coronavirus pandemic but as economic and health concerns linger, Powderhorn Mountain Resorts is working to assuage concerns that may hamper season pass sales.
Powderhorn spokesman Ryan Robinson said the mountain is trying to offer options for customers given the current economic conditions. It has extended early season prices through May 3 and is allowing customers to pay in four installments, which Robinson said customers have appreciated.
“It’s been a challenge like everywhere, like all businesses in the valley and beyond,” Robinson said. “It’s been really tough. It’s been tough on customers and that’s something we recognize.”
While the mountain has extended its sale prices, which it is calling Mission Affordable Xtra, Robinson said the business has seen less demand compared to other years. He said customers are still excited about getting out skiing, but there uncertainty persists.
“Sales are down significantly,” Robinson said. “I think Powderhorn is having a difficult time. It’s a challenging time for us just as it is in a lot of businesses out there. We’re feeling that at the resort certainly.”
After the state closed ski areas in March to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Robinson said the mountain has been considering the possibility of longer term closures extending into next season. However, he cautioned that was still an unlikely hypothetical.
“There is a lot of uncertainty around longer term closures,” Robinson said. “We don’t expect that to happen. If there is concern out there and it looks like we’re not going to open next season then we are giving folks an option leading up to the season to transfer their pass to the following season.”
During this closure the resort furloughed many of its seasonal employees, Robinson said. It is planning to start to bring workers back as it looks forward to the summer season.
“We’ve had a number of staff members furloughed and we’re looking at bringing back staff incrementally,” Robinson said. “Particularly lift operations and mountain operations staff sooner rather than later so that we can continue with our summer opening plans.”
He said they are moving forward in the hope of opening the bike park for the summer on schedule in June. In order to do that Powderhorn staff will have to begin preparations soon to get the mountain ready for mountain biking.
“It is important that we continue moving forward and think about summer and getting people back up to the mountain in a safe, responsible way,” Robinson said. “The first step in that process is to do our regular lift checks, start converting the Flat Top Flyer to the summer mode that includes bike carriers on the lifts. We want to get that going so we’re ready for summer.”