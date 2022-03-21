Ski racing is a family affair, especially when the racer is 11 (or younger).
Scores of those junior ski racers and their accompanying parents convened at Powderhorn Mountain Resort for the annual U12 Rocky Mountain Division Championships over the weekend.
They traveled to Powderhorn from Steamboat Springs, Vail and Aspen. They traveled from Eldora, Winter Park, Crested Butte and Durango.
Some came from Summit County while others made the ski trek from Flagstaff, Arizona.
“Yes, this year we’ve had races for Avery in Steamboat, Eldora … and we had a home race (in Winter Park),” said Becky Jacobson of Winter Park, referring to her daughter Avery who raced at Powderhorn this past weekend.
“And Ski Cooper,” added husband Daren Jacobson, who toted a huge backpack up to the finish area at the base of the Wonderbump run.
“Last weekend we were in Telluride (for son Wyatt’s U10 Rocky Mountain finals),” Becky Jacobson said, offering insight into the perils of ski-race parenting. “And we accidentally used expired sunscreen. So, needless to say, we got fried.”
COWBELLS and a VUVUZELA
Stocked with new sunscreen, the enthusiastic Jacobsons brought their snow chairs to the Wonderbump finish area along with refreshments, extra clothes, a blue plastic vuvuzela horn and a cowbell — all to celebrate Avery’s four races in the U12 championships at Powderhorn.
“There is a lot of gear, and it’s a lot of time,” Daren Jacobson said. “But we do it all for the kids.”
He acknowledged that the sport of alpine ski racing is expensive.
“But there are avenues to manage those costs,” he said. “We try to get creative with where we stay. With how we eat. We pack our lunches. Equipment. Whatever.”
He said the family stayed in Grand Junction for the race weekend at Powderhorn, appreciative of the convenience.
“It’s great to be back,” Daren said. “I used to snowmobile up here a lot when I was younger.”
Daren Jacobson was a competitive mogul skier as a youngster (and beyond).
Becky wasn’t a competitive junior racer but grew up skiing in Oregon.
But ski racing, she said, is another world.
“Really, he (Daren) is minimizing his efforts because he schleps gear all over the place,” Becky said. “Back and forth to the ski area. Back and forth to the tune shop. Then the races.”
Telluride ski dad Jesse Johnson offered a big smile when asked about the logistics for his 11-year-old ski racer.
“There’s a lot involved,” said Johnson, the father of ski racer Morgan Johnson. “Tuning … for two pairs of skis because they’ve got a GS and a slalom. And I tune some other kids’ skis as well.”
But like the Jacobsons, Johnson said the effort is a labor of love for his family, including the travel.
FAMILY COMMITMENT
“I think for all of the folks here there is a lot of travel,” Johnson said. “For us, on average, it’s five hours one way to a race. This one is actually the closest race of the season for us.”
A ski racer in high school and a club ski racer in college, Johnson said ski racing requires a family commitment.
“You have to have parents who are willing to commit the time,” Johnson said. “We were at Sunlight two weeks ago. Then Crested Butte before that. And Vail.”
Johnson and the Jacobsons were joined by a legion of fellow parents at the Powderhorn races on Saturday and Sunday.
While the cowbell was clanging and adding a Swiss tone to the alpine championships, the junior racers tackled four different races over two days.
They had two giant slalom races Saturday and two slalom races Sunday. All races were on the Wonderbump run.
Caleah Lutz-Sladdin of the Aspen Valley Ski Club won the inaugural GS, a challenging 38-gate test running the full length of the Wonderbump race hill. Anya Leunig of Team Summit won the afternoon GS for the U12 girls.
For the boys, Ski Club Vail dominated the first giant slalom, placing seven skiers in the top 10. Vail’s Calen White won.
In the second GS, Torin Knapp of Steamboat Springs stepped to the top of the podium. Second place went to Levi Hart of Eldora.
Max Anderson led the host-Powderhorn Racing Club skiers with an 11th-place finish in the Saturday afternoon GS.
“I think the first run (Saturday) motivated me a little bit,” Eldora’s Hart said. “I didn’t have a great run. I went last and the course was pretty rough. But I also did some tactical things wrong. So I tried to clean it up in the second (race).”
Hart, who was 10th in the morning GS, raced to a second-place finish in the afternoon.
“The second run felt a lot better … I wasn’t making tactical mistakes,” said Hart, who turned 12 last month.
In Sunday’s slalom, Hart opened with a top-25 finish before nearly taking the victory in the second slalom.
“I was going really fast, I was feeling great,” said Hart, who was posting the fastest time until the final combination of gates.
“Then that flush right there was really tricky. It goes across the hill, and I just couldn’t hold it together. I had to stop and hike up a little bit,” he said, quick to credit his parents for their support of his youthful ski-racing.
“My parents, every weekend, get up at 5:30, and we go to Eldora, my home mountain,” said Hart, who lives in Longmont.
“We have six races in the normal season and two more in the postseason. They (parents Alicia and John Hart) go to every one of them.”
They were at Powderhorn for the U12 championships.
Plus, Hart said, “My dad is great … really great with waxing.”
Summit’s Leunig followed her Saturday afternoon GS win with another victory in the Sunday morning slalom.
Aspen’s Sienna Fuller won the girls afternoon slalom.
In the boys’ afternoon slalom, Calen White of Vail won for the second time at Powderhorn.
“It is intense as a parent,” Johnson said as readied to return to Telluride. He’s been through the drill before — with a teenage ski-racer a few years ago.
“Early in the year, you’re excited about the season. But by the end of March, you’re ready for the travel to end,” Johnson said. “But, looking back, that time in the car is some of the most memorable time because you’re having real conversations with your kids.”
The Jacobsons, too, packed up and headed home to Winter Park.
“Avery was so excited to be here,” Daren Jacobson said. “She was out with a torn ACL last year (at age 10). But this has been a good rebuilding year.”
The junior ski races, coordinated by Chief of Race Matthias Schmidt of the Powderhorn Racing Club, also showcased “The Mikaela Shiffrin Effect” with more girls (84) than boys (78) competing in the U12 championships.
And in the Saturday afternoon giant slalom, girls winner Anya Leunig of Team Summit had the fastest time overall— faster than all the boys on the same course.