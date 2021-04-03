Powderhorn’s final day of season is Sunday
Powderhorn Mountain Resort will be closing for the season on Sunday.
The resort said it will be finishing one of the longest operating seasons in its history.
Closing day will include an Easter egg hunt with more than 1,000 eggs hidden around the report and on the mountain. One of the eggs contains a Mission Affordable season pass for next season.
The egg hunt begins at 9 a.m. and people should not start gathering eggs before then.
The resort has a 44-inch base and the forecast is calling for temperatures in the 70s at the resort over the weekend.