Powell, Mead releases again to be reduced next year; two states, Mexico face cuts

Water releases from Lakes Powell and Mead will be reduced again next year because of declining reservoir levels, the federal government said Tuesday as it outlined new measures to respond to Colorado River Basin storage issues that go so far as evaluating modifications to Powell and Mead’s dams to allow for continued flows from the limited pools that remain.
In an online news conference, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton warned that the Colorado River system “is approaching a tipping point, and without action we cannot protect the system and the millions of Americans who rely on this critical resource.”
Touton spoke on the day that her agency released a study forecasting future water levels in the two reservoirs. The Bureau of Reclamation said Lake Mead will operate next year in a first-ever shortage drought contingency plan condition known as Level 2A that will force water delivery reductions totaling 592,000 acre-feet in Arizona, 25,000 in Nevada and 104,000 in Mexico. That comes on top of previous cuts those two states and Mexico previously took when the release from Glen Canyon Dam was cut to 7 million acre feet for this year after the federal government declared a first-ever shortage in the Lower Colorado Basin.
This week also was the deadline Touton had set in June for Upper and Lower Basin states to come up with 2 million to 4 million acre-feet of water through means such as conservation to address alarmingly low reservoir levels in Powell and Mead, or face unilateral action by the Bureau of Reclamation to protect the system.
Said Touton, “To date, the states collectively have not identified and adopted specific actions of sufficient magnitude that would stabilize the system.”
Upper Colorado River Basin states including Colorado had responded by offering a five-point plan of action, but didn’t commit to provide specific amounts of water.
Touton said her agency is initiating a process to develop tools to take action when necessary to protect the system, and more information will follow as far as actions to take in that process. But she emphasized the Bureau of Reclamation’s desire to find collaboration and consensus on the matter.
Thanks to a long-term drought of more than two decades, exacerbated by climate change, water levels at Powell and Mead combined are at just 28% of capacity.
The Bureau of Reclamation said Tuesday that Powell currently is projected on Jan. 1, 2023 to have a water surface elevation of 3,521.8 feet above sea level, which is 178 below full pool and just 32 feet above the minimum elevation for producing hydropower at Glen Canyon Dam.
It projects that 7 million acre-feet likely will be released from Powell during the 2023 water year, which starts this Oct. 1, though the release could be as high as 9.5 million acre-feet depending on hydrological conditions.
However, the Bureau of Reclamation said it also will take action if needed to authorize a reduction of Glen Canyon Dam releases below 7 million acre-feet per year to protect critical infrastructure at the dam.
The bureau said it also would continue to work with states and other stakeholders/partners to be prepared to make “additional substantial releases” from Upper Basin reservoirs to help enhance Powell’s water levels. Already, water has been released at reservoirs including Blue Mesa west of Gunnison and Flaming Gorge in Utah for this purpose.
In addition, it said it will accelerate maintenance actions and studies focusing on the reliability of using the dam’s outlet works, or bypass tubes, for extended periods. That would be required when the water is too low to run through hydropower infrastructure.
Even more, the bureau said it would support studies into whether physical modifications can be made to the dam to let water be pumped or released if levels fall below critical elevations or dead pool, which is the level below the bypass tubes. It plans to likewise explore that idea for Hoover Dam at Lake Mead.
The issue of water falling low enough in Powell to prevent further downstream release is one some conservation groups raised in a recently released report.
“We think Congress needs to immediately fund a new study to look at seriously altering the engineering at Glen Canyon Dam,” Nick Halberg with the Utah Rivers Council said Tuesday as representatives of some conservation groups spoke to reporters.
Kyle Roerink, executive director of the Great Basin Water Network, said the fact that federal officials are having conversations about major retrofits and changes to the operations of the nation’s two largest reservoirs and their dams show that the situation in the river basin “is nothing to take lightly.”
He said that while the Bureau of Reclamation created a space for people to come together and hash out a deal, “really what’s happening is they’re sharpening their knives. We’re getting ready to see legislation that potentially could change the game, (and) potentially litigation.”
Halberg said he thinks the Upper Basin needs to take more concrete steps to address the problem.
Becky Mitchell, director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board and Colorado’s commissioner on the Upper Colorado River Commission, said in a statement released Tuesday that Upper Basin States are “meeting the moment” with their plan, “and our focus now turns to implementation, including additional conservation efforts to maximize efficiency in all sectors. However, this plan is ineffective without action in the Lower Basin. This will require leadership from the U.S. Department of the Interior through the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, and bold action across the Basin.
“Downstream of Lake Mead and Lake Powell, depletions must come into balance with available supply. Colorado stands ready to work with our partners in the Lower Basin, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, and the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as they make the difficult decisions that are necessary to sustain the system.”