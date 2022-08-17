 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Powell, Mead releases again to be reduced next year; two states, Mexico face cuts

  • Updated
Powell, Mead releases again to be reduced next year; two states, Mexico face cuts

Water releases from Lakes Powell and Mead will be reduced again next year because of declining reservoir levels, the federal government said Tuesday as it outlined new measures to respond to Colorado River Basin storage issues that go so far as evaluating modifications to Powell and Mead’s dams to allow for continued flows from the limited pools that remain.

In an online news conference, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton warned that the Colorado River system “is approaching a tipping point, and without action we cannot protect the system and the millions of Americans who rely on this critical resource.”

Lake Mead

Pixabay
Lake Powell

Lake Powell/Pixabay

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News

Sports

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK