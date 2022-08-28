Unaweep Canyon, connecting Whitewater and Gateway southwest of Grand Junction, is famed for being the site of a geological and geographic oddity in that water in part of the canyon flows one way, and in the other part, the other way.

It’s a canyon in which Colorado Highway 141 tops out at Unaweep Divide at more than 7,000 feet in elevation, the spot where gravity dictates whether water ends up in East Creek or West Creek.