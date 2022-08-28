Project at a glance

Xcel Energy's preliminary proposal for a pumped storage hydroelectric power project in Unaweep Canyon would entail:

• an upper reservoir located above the canyon rim, 71 acres in size with a 96-foot-tall, concrete-faced rockfill dam encircling it;

• a lower reservoir at the canyon bottom just west of Unaweep Divide, 88 acres in size and ringed by a 73-foot-high earthen dam, more than 1,500 feet below the upper reservoir;

• a 4,900-foot, 22-foot-maximum-diameter water conveyance tunnel between the reservoirs;

• an underground, concrete powerhouse, about 360 feet long, 90 feet wide, and 150 feet tall;

• 6,900 acre-feet of water to fill the system over about a year's time, and annually an additional roughly 673 acre-feet, weather depending, to replenish water lost to evaporation;

• pumping of water from an estimated five wells in the Gunnison River Valley to the project site in a roughly 18-inch-diameter, 19-mile-long pipe, with the wells expected to be pumped at perhaps 800 gallons per minute;

• construction of 24-mile-long, 345-kilovolt transmission line for the project.