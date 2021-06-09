A preliminary hearing for Brian Cohee II, who is accused of murdering and dismembering a Grand Junction man in February, has been set for Sept. 22.
Public Defender Tyler McAnelly asked for an extended period because they were still performing their own investigation in the case and preparing motions. The defense told District Court Judge Richard Gurley they would be requesting a ruling on those motions before arraignment.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Trish Mahre argued that a preliminary hearing should be set sooner. However, Gurley said with the backlog of trials because the COVID-19 pandemic scheduled over the summer, that an earlier date was not feasible.
Cohee allegedly killed and dismembered Warren Barnes on the night of Feb. 22. The killing was planned over several months, Cohee told police at the time of his arrest.
Cohee was arrested in March after a family member discovered body parts in a plastic bag in the 19-year-old’s closet. He was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and tampering with a deceased body.
ALSO IN COURT
The trial of Jason Unangst, who is accused of attempted murder and arson, was set for July 21.
A pretrial conference was also set for July 13 and a review hearing was scheduled for July 15.
Unangst is accused of assaulting a female victim the morning of March 7 while she was driving. The assault allegedly continued at an apartment off 32 Road when Unangst doused the victim in lighter fluid and set her on fire.
Police entered the apartment and found Unangst and the victim in the bathroom, according to the arrest affidavit. Unangst was reportedly holding a knife to the victim’s neck. An officer shot Unangst once in the head and once in the arm.
Unangst and the victim survived. A review of the officer-involved-shooting determined that the officer should not be charged.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
David Hamilton, the middle school teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student, was in court Tuesday and a new review hearing date of Aug. 3 was set.
The judge in the case told attorneys that hearing would be “decision day” on whether or not to waive a preliminary hearing, District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said.
Hamilton, a teacher at Mount Garfield Middle School, was arrested on March 24 in relation to several alleged incidents that happened prior to and over the course of the school’s Christmas break last year. The allegations included attempting to kiss an underaged victim and touching the victim inappropriately.
Hamilton was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 5 and did not return to the school. School District 51 has begun the process of dismissing Hamilton.