The Colorado Parks and Wildlife employee who voiced complaints about the agency’s director making racist comments at a conference is being investigated alongside him, in her case as a result of profanity-laced comments she directed at him in response to his comments.
CPW Director Dan Prenzlow is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation after Alease “Aloe” Lee, Parks and Wildlife’s statewide partnership coordinator, complained about his comments. On Thursday, state Department of Natural Resources spokesman Chris Arend said Lee also is on administrative leave during the investigation, which “will involve looking into concerns raised about comments made by multiple employees and other incidents that occurred at the Partners in Outdoors conference and the days that followed.”
“Concerns about the comments made by Aloe Lee, Dan Prenzlow and others at the conference have been brought to our attention and are part of what will be investigated,” Arend said.
The investigation pertains to a Parks and Wildlife conference earlier this year, which Lee organized. She says that on the conference stage, during a failed attempt to thank her, Prenzlow said “there she is! In the back of the bus, Aloe!”
Lee is Black, and Blacks in some places were forced to sit in the backs of buses during times of racial segregation in America.
Prenzlow issued multiple apologies during the conference, including one in which Lee has said he quoted Maya Angelou. Lee has called that apology vague and unfelt, and has called for him to be fired.
On Thursday, Arend confirmed that part of the investigation pertained to profane, insulting comments that Lee directed to Prenzlow on a conference communications app, and were viewable by other attendees.
In that message, previously provided by an anonymous source to The Daily Sentinel and confirmed by Arend on Thursday as being a part of the investigation, Lee is reported to have said to Prenzlow that the “kindest and most heartfelt thing I could ever say to you is: (expletive) you.”
She said Angelou was turning in her grave due to Prenzlow speaking her name, and that he should stop “using Black women to clean up your white mess.” She then went on, “I do pray you shove that (expletive) apology so far up your (expletive) that it hits the hatred and racism where your soul used to be.”
Lee then signed the message, “Sincerely, Aloe Lee, the one who created the (expletive) bus.”
Lee didn’t return a message Thursday requesting comment.
Arend said that while all comments and incidents at the conference are being investigated, and not just those of Prenzlow and Lee, no one else besides Lee and Prenzlow is on administrative leave in connection with the investigation.
Lee and others have raised concerns related to other things that happened at the conference, including the disregard Lee says a keynote speaker, whom she had no role in inviting, showed regarding the significance of Black and Indigenous communities in American history.