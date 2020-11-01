Grand Junction’s Kieran Thompson is used to blocking out the noise during competition, though there’s less of that to be done lately.
Back in February, as a junior, Thompson claimed his first state wrestling title in front of thousands at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Now, as a senior for the Grand Junction High School football team, Thompson’s final six games on the gridiron will, combined, feature fewer spectators than his triumph on the mat less than a year ago.
“I don’t know if it affects anybody else, but it doesn’t really affect me because you’ve got to block out the noise when you’re on the field because you’ve got to hear the play calls to be aware of what’s going on around you,” Thompson said. “Maybe (we miss) the atmosphere after you make a big hit or a big play, the loudness and how hype it is and how exciting it is — maybe a little bit, but that’s what teammates are for.”
For the first three weeks of the season, District 51 home games at Stocker Stadium featured up to 650, not including players and coaches.
That number decreased to 375 this week after Mesa County entered the Safer-at-Home stage amid rising COVID-19 cases.
District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain was relieved that the reduction didn’t go into effect until after Thursday night’s Fruita Monument-Central game, but he also believes the capacity limit could decrease even further.
Out on the field, coaches and players for local teams are downplaying the impact of a lack of atmosphere.
“What we try to tell our players is we shouldn’t focus on the crowd,” said Grand Junction coach Ed Johnson. “It doesn’t matter who’s watching us. I don’t want anyone turning around looking for mom or girlfriends in the crowd. They’re behind us, but they’re not there. Regardless whether there’s 50 or 500, they’re not there. They’ve got to take the fans and everything off of their minds and worry about what’s going on between the lines.”
The atmosphere isn’t entirely gone. Fans fortunate enough to make it into the stadium try to make their presence known. One section of the stadium is reserved for the band.
“I think the stands were pretty good about being loud,” said Palisade quarterback Gabe Harrison. “We didn’t have much of a student section, but parents cheer louder than anybody.”
The home games for local teams are still more boisterous than road games. Many schools on the Front Range aren’t allowing fans at all. Roughly 60 Green Mountain fans traveled to Grand Junction for the Rams’ game against Palisade on Friday. Had the game been hosted by Green Mountain, none of them would have seen the action live.
Palisade’s next game, its first road game since the Oct. 10 season opener, will be played in an empty stadium.
“We’re just grateful to be playing,” said Palisade coach Joe Ramunno. “(Shutting down) could happen at any time. We’re lucky to be able to have anybody here. Next week we go to Conifer and there’s nobody (allowed); we can’t have any fans.”
Patti Arnold contributed to this story.