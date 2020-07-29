Bob Prescott is back in it for Mesa County commissioner District 3.
Prescott, who failed to get enough signatures to petition onto the Republican Party primary ballot earlier this year, announced Tuesday that he’s running as a write-in candidate.
Doing so is an uphill battle, not only because it’s always difficult to get enough voters to write in a candidate’s name, but he also will be vying for the seat against Republican Janet Rowland and Democrat David Edwards.
Still, Prescott said he hopes he can get enough people to agree with him that the county needs new blood in elected office.
“Just like everyone else in Mesa County, I’m tired of the same names and same faces,” Prescott said. “We need new ideas and new people in elected office.
“I am an independent conservative who is a successful business owner and a lifelong Republican,” he added. “I am not a RINO and I am not part of the establishment. Too many of our elected officials are revolving-door career politicians/bureaucrats/lawyers.”
Rowland served eight years as a commissioner from 2005 to 2013, but couldn’t run again because of term limits. She can run again now because she’s been out of office for more than four years.
She also was the lieutenant governor running mate in former congressman Bob Beauprez’s failed 2006 gubernatorial bid, and has worked for county government, including as a child protection caseworker.
Edwards, an attorney, served on the Palisade Town Council for eight years, from 2010 to 2018.
Prescott says he is a 48-year resident of the county and operates two businesses, Grand Valley Security and Mountain View Farm Wedding and Event Center.
In March, Prescott came up 94 signatures short of the 1,000 needed to qualify for the June GOP primary.
At the time, he questioned how the Mesa County Clerk’s Office reviewed signatures on his petitions, saying many were unfairly tossed out.