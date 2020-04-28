The Mesa County Clerk’s Office made serious errors in its rejection of ballot signatures filed by commissioner candidate Bob Prescott, the candidate’s lawsuit says.
In its official findings of the petitions that Prescott turned in last month, the clerk’s office said that of the 1,800 signatures the candidate submitted, 906 were rejected while 894 were accepted.
It turns out, however, that the office transposed those last two numbers. The office also got the total number of signatures submitted wrong, according to data obtained by Prescott from the clerk’s office.
According to that data, which are part of his legal challenge filed in Mesa County District Court, 906 signatures actually were accepted and 894 were rejected.
The office also reported that Prescott had turned in 1,800 signatures, but that 431 of them were rejected because information was missing from those signature lines.
Turns out, though, 431 of those so-called signatures weren’t signatures at all, but empty lines at the bottom of some petition pages that were not used.
As a result, Prescott actually only turned in 1,369 signatures, making his rejection rate about 35% rather than nearly 50%.
All of that still leaves Prescott short by 94 signatures.
Additionally, Prescott’s lawsuit says the clerk’s office dragged its feet for two days in getting him the information he wanted to file a proper legal challenge, which by law he needed to do within five days after being notified of his petition insufficiencies on April 19, which was a Sunday. That clock ended on Friday.
All of this is evidence that Prescott should be placed on the June ballot for the GOP county commissioner race for District 3, Prescott’s campaign says.
“Three of the four totals reported by the Clerk’s Office on the ‘Statement of Insufficiency’ are inaccurate: The ‘number of unverified signatures submitted’ is wrong, the “number of entries rejected’ is wrong, and the ‘number of entries accepted is wrong,’” Gene Dreher, a computer expert hired by Prescott to review the clerk’s data, said in an affidavit filed with the court. “This lack of attention to accuracy is usually indicative of the presence of inexperienced staffing, lack of training, and inadequate supervision in a bureaucratic office environment.”
Dreher also said that while it appears that more than one person was involved in checking the signatures, only one name — Sandra Brown — appears on the clerk’s data as the person who checked them. Brown is listed as an “elections and recording floater” in the clerk’s office. According to the county’s monthly position reports, no such job existed before March, which was the first month Brown’s name appears on the clerk’s employee roster.
The affidavit goes on to say that with a 90.6% acceptance rate, Prescott has substantially complied with signature requirements, which are at least 1,000 signatures of registered voters in a particular political party.
In his legal protest, Prescott is asking the district court to declare that he has substantially complied, in part, because the COVID-19 pandemic prevented him from gathering more signatures before the March 17 deadline.
He’s also citing a Denver District Court judge’s ruling earlier this month that ordered Michelle Ferrigno Warren to be placed on the Democratic Party’s primary ballot for U.S. senator to run against John Hickenlooper and Andrew Romanoff. The Secretary of State’s Office is challenging that ruling.
As things stand now, only former county commissioner Janet Rowland has qualified for the June ballot for that commission district, although Palisade resident JJ Fletcher is running as a write-in candidate.