Mesa County commissioner candidate Bob Prescott did not make the June primary ballot, but the local businessman isn’t going down without a fight.
The Mesa County Clerk’s Office informed Prescott on Sunday that of the 1,800 signatures he submitted back in March, only 894 were accepted.
A candidate needs at least 1,000 signatures of valid registered voters to get onto the ballot.
That rejection rate equals to nearly 50%, which is unusual. Most rejection rates for ballot petitions are between 10% and 25%, with the latter considered exceptionally high.
Prescott said he intends to protest the clerk’s ruling to Mesa County District Court on specific signatures that were rejected, and hopes to do so later today.
“I do not have the resources for a $400-an-hour attorney, but I have some help, and I think I will be able to file an adequate protest,” Prescott said.
By law, he only has five days to protest any petition deficiencies, which is Friday.
The clerk’s office said the petitions Prescott turned in by the March 17 deadline were fraught with errors.
According to the narrative of Prescott’s petition compiled by elections staff in the clerk’s office, the Republican had the following problems:
n 425 lines were not filled out, including such things as no addresses or actual signatures.
n 203 of the signers were affiliated with another political party and not the GOP.
n 172 signatures could not be located in the state’s database of registered voters.
n 44 pages of the petitions (each page has up to 40 potential signatures) were not notarized as is required by law, and failed to include the name of the circulator who gathered signatures.
n 13 signers on the petitions do not reside within Mesa County.
n Seven of the signers had not been registered Republican voters for the required 29 days.
n One signer’s line was completely unreadable.
If Prescott is able to get 106 more verified signers, he would be placed on the ballot with former Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland, who was the only candidate to qualify for the June 30 primary during the Mesa County Republican Party Assembly last month.
Palisade businessman JJ Fletcher failed to make that ballot by five delegates, but is planning to campaign as a write-in candidate.
The winner of that primary race would go onto the November ballot, possibly to face William Page, who is trying to petition on to the general election as an unaffiliated candidate. That winner would replace Commissioner Rose Pugliese, who is term limited and cannot run again.