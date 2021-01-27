This school year is Tim Foster’s last as president of Colorado Mesa University.
Foster will retire from his position at the end of June, which is also the end of the fiscal year. His decision marks the finale of a 17-year run that saw the school earn university status, grow on seemingly all fronts and navigate a once-in-a-century catastrophe.
Foster made the announcement with CMU spokesperson David Ludlam late Wednesday morning to The Daily Sentinel and later sent a letter to CMU students, faculty, staff and alumni in the afternoon.
“I don’t know if I had a number, but I didn’t think I’d be here for 17 years,” Foster said. “I’m going to stay in Grand Junction and I have no idea what I’m going to do. In June, we’ll take some time and bounce around, then come back in September or October and say, ‘Now what am I going to do?’”
Foster, 63, has been applauded for his dedication to CMU students and involvement on campus. He was a tireless promoter and advocate of the university.
Foster assumed his CMU role in spring 2004 after a lengthy career in politics. A Republican, he represented Mesa and Delta counties in the Colorado House of Representatives from 1988-1996.
He was the house Majority Leader and served on the agriculture, business affairs and education committees, and chaired the finance committee from 1991-1996. After his time in the House, Foster stayed close to Capitol Hill and served as Director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education before coming to then-Mesa State College.
Under Foster’s tutelage, CMU has blossomed. Between fall 2004 to fall 2019, enrollment increased from 5,750 to 9,373. Rising with the student headcount was the school’s graduation rates, operating budget, varsity athletic teams and campus footprint.
Foster faced possibly his greatest challenge with the COVID-19 pandemic. While wading through the world’s largest health crisis in a century, the school’s return to in-person learning was a success. Fall 2020 enrollment was only down about 1.4%, Foster said.
He and his staff were leaders among Colorado universities in returning to in-person learning. They instituted a robust testing system that zeroed in on potential COVID-19 outbreaks before they could begin. That led to low case numbers on campus, few outbreaks, and about three months of in-person learning before shifting online in November only a week ahead of schedule.
“Fort Lewis College called us two weeks in and used our playbook,” Foster said. “I think we were the leader (for the state).”
In his letter to the Maverick community, Foster recounted a turning point in his career.
He was on vacation with family, including his wife, Lisa, in Edinburgh, Scotland. After soaking in the countryside and then catching a Premier League match in London, Foster was back in Grand Junction. The vacation seemed to zoom by and that’s when retirement nearly became reality.
“I also had a lingering question in my head: ‘how long is too long for a president to serve, have new ideas and be sharp enough to really add value to the university?’,” Foster wrote. “And personally, I wondered how long would I be healthy enough to truly enjoy life, to go see our boys and their families, and be able to do all sorts of fun things I still want to do with the love of my life, Lisa.”
Foster was going to announce in November 2019 after that experience. But CMU was preparing to open the Hotel Maverick and then the pandemic hit. Leaving during such a hectic time would have been inappropriate, Foster wrote.
Now, CMU’s Board of Trustees must find a new leader.
Foster said he’d gladly make a recommendation if asked. In his view, the best successor must be smart with finances but there’s more to the job than money.
“You have to understand the culture of this institution, we are different. And I’ve been on all sorts of college campuses and talked to a lot of different administrators, and we are different,” he said. “They have to be a people person, with the capacity to connect with people in a variety of ways.
"At the end of the day, you have to understand that money in has to be greater than money out"
Foster’s successes and personality have earned the respect and friendship of many in the Grand Valley.
Rick Taggart, a Grand Junction City Council member, has called Foster a close friend for nearly four decades.
“Tim is one of the most driven people in this world, but he’s driven for the right things. Everything he’s done is student oriented,” said Taggart, who is also an adjunct professor at CMU. “I’m gonna miss him. Not as a friend, because now we’ll probably have more time to do stuff together. But I’m going to miss his presence on campus.”
Foster, a Grand Junction local, graduated from Ohio's Kenyon College in 1980 with a degree in economics, he then received a doctorate of law from the University of Denver in 1983. He worked as an attorney for over a decade, which overlapped his time in the state house.
When asked about a possible return to politics, Foster didn’t rule it out.
“You never say never but whoa, social media is rough,” he said. “It was a little rough and tumble back in the day when I was in it, but now people can post just about anything.”
Next on Foster’s list is finishing the spring. After that? Who knows, but Foster is ready to have a relaxed schedule.
“This is a 24/7 job, it really is. I drive these guys crazy,” he said with a nod to Ludlam. “I’ll email them at 3 in the morning and those sorts of things. But I’m ready to do 30-40 (hours) a week, maybe put it away when I go home.
“I’m going to stay in Grand Junction and I have no idea what I’m going to do next,” he said.