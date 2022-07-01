U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is eyeing reelection this November, saying that national trends are primed to put her back in Washington D.C., along with a new majority for her party in Congress.
Boebert defeated her challenger, Don Coram, in the Republican primary for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday.
It wasn’t close, with Boebert winning by nearly 30 points. The Daily Sentinel attended Boebert’s watch party, Tuesday, to see how the Silt Republican was preparing for the next step in her political journey.
Boebert, joined by a crowd of passionate constituents, announced her victory at Warehouse 25Sixthy-five Kitchen & Bar in Grand Junction bar on Tuesday.
“You can try to get Democrats to influence our elections,” Boebert shouted to the audience, “it ain’t gonna work!”
Known for inflammatory and controversial remarks throughout her first term, Tuesday night was no different.
Joined by her husband on stage and her trademark sidearm, Boebert listed recent Supreme Court decisions regarding Roe vs. Wade and gun legislation as victories and as signs that “they were taking America back.”
In a 15-minute address, Bobert spoke about her deep adoration for the Second Amendment, of election fraud in the races where Republicans hadn’t emerged victorious, as well as her plans to oust House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from office, peppering such sentiments with barbs aimed at Pelosi’s appearance.
“I know what the House of Representatives is like,” Boebert said. “It’s not hot like it is in here. They keep the temperature very, very low to preserve Nancy. If it gets too warm, her eyebrows may start melting.”
After her speech, Boebert worked her way through the crowd, stopping for photos with supporters before making her way to the media.
When asked by The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel of her focus in a possible second term, she said that the fact that the Republicans will be in the majority is what excites her most.
“For the next term, we’re going to be the majority,” Boebert said. “There’s been a bunch of legislation I’ve introduced this year. I’ve been preparing the way for the majority.”
About a minute into the interview, Boebert held up her phone and said “President Trump is calling me.”
She hurried to the nearest mic and held her phone to it.
“Mr. President,” she announced through the mic, “you are now on speakerphone.”
The crowd, already buzzing with excitement from Boebert’s win, erupted in a chorus of cheering at the sound of former President Donald Trump’s voice inside the bar.
Addressing the audience, Trump spoke highly of Boebert, telling them of how lucky they are to have her.
“You have one of the greatest congresswomen, I think in history,” Trump said.
Speaking of Trump, Boebert said that “they thought they got rid of him, but President Trump has still got some victories coming out.”
At a makeshift press conference shortly after Trump’s phone cameo, Boebert spoke of a number of things, including what’s next on her list following her primary win.
“The next thing on my docket is to go and spend some time with my children. I’ve been out on the trail a lot ... Three weeks I was in Washington D.C. So I’m going to go home and snuggle up to my four boys. Maybe go and see ‘Top Gun.’ Nobody tell me about it!” Boebert joked to the crowd of supporters who’d gathered behind her.
One man responded to Boebert by saying, “You are top gun!”
Moving to regional issues such as the ongoing drought, Boebert pointed described as ongoing forest mismanagement.
“The most significant role in the drought that we’re seeing is our unhealthy forests and I have forestry legislation that would actually require us to manage our forests. If you want good water supply, then you need healthy forests. That is our greatest reservoir, and we have six billion standing dead trees in the Western United States, catastrophic wildfires that take place. It’s just a massive tinderbox waiting to ignite. We have to get in there and actually be good stewards of our land. We all want cleaner air, cleaner water, and more water, and we want water resiliency,” she said.
Headed into November, Boebert will be facing Democrat Adam Frisch of Aspen.
Republicans are expected to have a strong November and the 3rd Congressional District moved slightly more red in the most recent redistricting process.
Still, turmoil around local candidates like Tina Peters and national figures such as Trump has raised questions as to whether or not losing candidates will accept the results of future elections.
Asked about this, Boebert expressed confidence that it would not be an issue for her or the Republican party.
“This is a great year to be a Republican. We are seeing red waves all over the country and not just for any Republicans, for principled, conservative Republicans. These are the people who are getting victories. The Democrats are tanking in the polls. People are paying the price for bad policy, and they know who has put forward these policies that they are now paying the price for,” Boebert said in response to whether or not she would accept the election results in November if she were to lose.
“Look at Joe Biden’s approval ratings. They are absolutely in the toilet,” Boebert said. “This is what Democrats have to look forward to.”