Depending on how many displaced workers take advantage of it, Gov. Jared Polis’ new program to entice unemployed Coloradans to get off the government dole and go back to work could cost hundreds of millions of dollars.
There are about 138,000 people who are eligible for Polis’ Colorado Jumpstart Incentive program that would provide them with up to $1,600 each if they stop taking unemployment benefits and get a full-time job by the end of this month. (That amount drops to $1,200 if they go back to work in June.)
If all of them end up getting it — and state officials say it likely won’t be nearly that many — that would cost the state nearly $221 million.
“We know of the people, the 138,000 who could be eligible, they still have valid health care, child care or other reasons to not return to work, so not everyone will be able to go to work in the months May and June,” said Joe Barela, executive director of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, which is administering the program.
“We are prepared, if this is overwhelmingly successful and we have a demand that we don’t anticipate from whom might be eligible, ... we will be more than happy to go to the governor and ask if he can find us more money,” Barela added. “It may be first come first serve if we don’t have the resources to extend it beyond the month of June.”
Under the governor’s executive order that created the program, $500,000 would be diverted from money the state received from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund to go to the department to pay administrative costs.
Department officials said the governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting has estimated the ultimate cost would be as much as $57 million. If that estimate proves to be accurate, only about 41,000 Colorado likely would end up getting the payments.
Actual paychecks won’t be sent until at least July, and are to be paid out in two installments, half to those who remain fully employed for four weeks and the other half if they stay on the job for another month.
Those payments also are to come from federal relief fund money, with none coming from the state’s Unemployment Insurance Fund, meaning employers won’t foot the bill for the new program, the department said.
The program is intended to encourage people to return to the workforce to help deal with a worker shortage, some of which existed even before the pandemic began more than a year ago. That means it wasn’t created because of concerns some displaced workers are staying on the unemployment rolls because they can earn more than they might on the job.
That’s the reason some states are blocking unemployed workers who still are receiving regular state or federal benefits from receiving the additional $300 a week under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, a move Colorado officials are not considering because they’ve seen no real evidence the FPUC program is encouraging unemployment recipients to remain out of the workforce.
Phil Spesshardt, director of the department’s unemployment insurance division, said that can’t happen because there are strict penalties for anyone receiving any state or federal unemployment aid who turns down a job because they can make more from those benefits.
“If an individual refuses work and the real reason that they refused that work is so they can continue to receive the $300 ... the way that Congress wrote that legislation considers that to be a fraudulent act,” Spesshardt said.
If that determination is made, not only does that individual lose the extra FPUC money, but also can be denied regular state benefits for up to 20 weeks, which would count against the maximum number of weeks they are eligible for unemployment assistance, he said.
“Employers are still able to go online and report those job refusals as they occur,” Spesshardt said. “We have staff that can process those each and every day to determine the actual reason why a job was refused.”