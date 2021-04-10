This time a year ago, the real estate industry in the Grand Valley was simply trying to regain its footing after the mid-March shutdown stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because of the virus, people were moving into the region or relocating to a new house at a far slower rate than the norm. The industry spent the rest of 2020 slowly bouncing back, hoping for a brighter 2021.
So far, that brighter vision has come to fruition.
March’s Bray Report, compiled by Bray Real Estate using local statistics for all real estate companies, shows a seller’s market for most properties in the area. There were only 156 active listings in March, by far the lowest for any month of the past 99 that’s listed on the report and continuing a consistent decline dating back to September. March’s total was a 74% decrease from the region’s average active listings.
Additionally, the median price has increased from 2020’s $269,000 total to $309,000.
So far this year, 211 homes over $300,000 have been sold. Of the 156 active listings, 54 of them — or more than a third — are for properties beyond $750,000.
There was a 13% increase in sales this past March compared to March 2020 and a 9% increase in year-to-date sales.
“I think it’s an encouraging sign that we have people driving the demand for the houses,” said Bray agent Tyler Harris. “They’re buying the house up as quickly as they can in the affordable price points. It’s a sign that our economy’s strong and the housing market is doing its best to keep up …. The median price increasing is encouraging because people are still buying the homes, even though they’re more expensive.”
While inventory is lower than ever, that doesn’t mean real estate companies don’t have properties to sell. RE/MAX 400, INC agent Janice Burtis sees the low inventory numbers as another sign that the industry has bounced back.
Through this time last year, homes averaged 71 days on the market. This year, that average is down to 50 days.
“It’s a seller’s market up to $1 million. Over $1 million, it’s a very good buyer’s market,” Burtis said. “The market moves at a very, very fast rate right now, so everything you see come on the market usually goes off the market a lot faster than it has done before. We’re still seeing good inventory come onto the market; it just moves very, very quickly off the market.”
Year-to-date, there have 457 houses sold in 2021 that were between $3000,000 and over $750,000. Of those, there have been 91 sold in the Grand Junction north area, 83 in the Redlands and 75 in Fruita.
Currently, the high-priced homes have the highest volume. Of the 156 homes available, 54 are listed at more than $750,000 with another 30 between $500,000-$749,000.