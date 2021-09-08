Heidi Hess was just 18 years old when she organized her first Pride Parade in 1985 in Omaha, Nebraska.
There were no fantastically designed floats, no cheering crowds on the sidewalks and there were fewer than 10 people walking down the street. Some of them wore masks to conceal their identity.
Colorado West Pride’s Pride Fest in 2021 — a weeklong celebration and the biggest one yet on the Western Slope — is much different today.
“Every year we get more sponsors, we shut down Main Street and have hundreds of people marching and showing their pride,” said Hess, president of Colorado West Pride. “There was a lot of fear in the ’80s. But now, that fear of being harmed for who we are isn’t there anymore. I’m 55 years old and I’ve seen so many changes that I never thought I’d see. I mean, we can marry now and you can’t be fired for marching in Pride in Colorado. It feels surreal, sometimes.”
Pride Fest began Tuesday and runs through Sunday. Each day, there will be various events to embolden the LGBTQIA+ community. (The acronym stands for: Lesbian Gay Transgender Queer/Questioning Intersex Asexual/Allies, and the plus sign encompasses other queer communities.)
The festivities kicked off on Tuesday with a special showing at the Avalon Theater, 645 Main St., of the 1995 film, “To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar,” which follows a group of drag queens who go on a road trip.
“We made sure to pick a movie that depicts our community, and this one is empowering about being who you are,” Hess said. “That’s what Pride is all about — celebrating our authentic self no matter the flavor.”
There will be a fashion show today for all ages put on by Transcend Western Slope at the Mesa Theater, 538 Main St, with doors opening at 5 p.m. Doors for an 18 years and older show open at 9 p.m.
Thursday and Friday’s events will be for people 21 years and older with a drag show at Ciara’s Cantina, 701 Main St. on Thursday with doors opening at 8 p.m. Then, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., is hosting a dance party at 8 p.m. on Friday. Charlie Dwellington’s will also host a 21-and-up slam poetry night on Saturday, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
The headlining event is the Pride Festival on Saturday and Sunday. The festival is at the Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St., and runs from 2 p.m. — 8 p.m. on Saturday, and opens at 1:30 p.m. at the Convention Center on Sunday.
The festival will feature vendors, live music and a beer garden.
The parade begins around noon on Sunday beginning at the corner of Sixth Street and Main Street, and ends at the Convention Center.
Colorado West Pride made a point to have a healthy mix of family friendly and adult-events.
“We want LGBTQIA+ families to be able to bring their kids downtown and experience Pride, as well as show the diversity of our community,” Hess said. “On the other hand, the adult-only events allow our community to be themselves. They can also celebrate, dance and have fun after being cooped up for the last year.”
This year, Colorado West Pride secured over 30 vendors for Pride Fest and 14 sponsors for the week. The sponsors range from large corporations like Bud Light and Pepsi to local favorites like Ciara’s and the Mesa Theater.
For Hess, who moved to the area 13 years ago with her now-wife, the increase in support locally and nationally warms her heart. On one hand, she hopes to see a long-maligned community continue to be welcomed with open arms. On the other hand, she understands that there’s a way to go.
“I remember when gay marriage was ruled legal, someone came to me and said ‘We did it! We won equality!’
“But that’s not the case, we just won the right to marry,” Hess said. “There’s a huge difference between legislative equality and living equality. And we haven’t reached living equality yet.”