Taylor Rubalcaba knows what it’s like to feel alone. Embracing his gender was no easy path, and he often felt alone during his gender-affirming process in Grand Junction.
But seeing the people walk around the Colorado West Pride Fest 2021 smiling, having fun and embracing the LGBTQ community reminded him how much love and pride there is in the Grand Valley.
“This week has been amazing, especially after going through COVID-19. It’s been great to get out and feel a part of the community,” Rubalcaba said. “I think that’s also the case with many of us, especially the youth. Not everyone has accepting families or relationships, but they get to come out here and be accepted.”
This year’s Pride Fest ended Sunday with a parade down Main Street and a two-day festival at the Grand Junction Convention Center.
The first day of the festival was on Saturday in the convention center’s basement floor parking garage.
After walking down a small flight of stairs, you were greeted by a bazaar of booths that had clothes and jewelry for sale and others that shared advocacy information and resources for the LGBTQ community and its allies.
Rubalcaba’s booth was hard to miss. It was draped in about a dozen flags that represented various identities within the community — from the baby blue and pink transgender flag to the intersex flag that is yellow with a purple circle in the middle to the well-known rainbow pride flag.
Rubalcaba came out six years ago. The process was difficult, but it was made easier by family support.
“My mom is a big advocate for the community, and having that support meant a lot. Without her, I don’t know if I’d be here today,” Rubalcaba said. “There are times where it’s very tough to be trans in this community.”
Just a few steps away was the Grand Junction Queer and Ally Connection.
Heather Martinez’s smiling face greeted anyone checking out information on the organization and their partner organization, Transparent.
The Queer and Ally Connection is an advocacy group for the LGBTQ community and allies — people who don’t identify as a member of the community but are vocal and visible in their support.
Martinez is an ally and has family members in the community.
“Being an ally offers affirmation and protection. If you’re an ally in a workplace, you can protect someone’s job by standing up for them,” she said. “It’s so hard to describe how great it is to see people out here to show support. It’s beautiful.”
Sunday was the culmination of five days of celebration for the community.
Rubalcaba said it’s important for the greater Grand Valley to know that those in the LGBTQ community are their neighbors and friends. They’re not spooky monsters; they’re just people, Rubalcaba said.
“There are times where we’re in our own bubble in the LGBTQIA+ community. That’s because it’s where we feel safe being out and who we are,” he added. “Weeks like this, they can show the community that we’re here, we’re normal, regular human beings.”