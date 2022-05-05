Sample ballots for various local and state primary races are now available, but who is on them became clear soon after the caucus and petition processes were completed last month.
Those ballots include more Democrats than previously seen running for local offices. Each filed their official paperwork with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office in the past week or so, including new candidates for Mesa County commissioner and clerk and recorder. Only some have primary challengers.
There are two Republicans vying to get the GOP nod to replace Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who is not seeking reelection, but running for the Republican Party nomination for Colorado Secretary of State.
They are Julie Fisher and Bobbie Gross, whom Peters defeated in the 2018 GOP primary. The winner of that June 28 primary would go on to face Democrat Ronald Waldon and Libertarian Robert Ballard.
There also is a Republican Party primary challenge for Mesa County sheriff between the current sheriff, Todd Rowell, and De Beque Town Marshal Robert Dalley. No Democrat is running.
Meanwhile, the Mesa County Democratic Party has chosen a candidate — Charles Pink — to be its nominee for Mesa County commissioner District 2 to replace term-limited Commissioner Scott McInnis.
He will face Republican Bobbie Daniel in the November general election. Neither have primary challengers.
To replace Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn, a Republican who has chosen not to run for reelection, former Republican coroner Dean Havlik is to face Democrat Meghan Johnson in November. Neither have primaries.
Other uncontested primary and general election candidates, all of whom are Republicans, include Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner for reelection; Brent Raymond Goff to replace Assessor Ken Brownlee, who ran for county commissioner but failed to qualify for the ballot; and Mesa County Surveyor Scott Thompson, who is running for reelection.
In legislative races, Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, has no primary challenger for Senate District 7, but will face Democrat David Stahlke in the general election. The winner will replace term-limited Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction.
In Senate District 8, which under newly redrawn legislative district lines includes most of Garfield County along with Moffat and Rio Blanco counties, Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle, will face Republican Matt Solomon in the general election.
In the newly redrawn House District 26, which covers the northwest corner of the state, Savannah Wolfson is to face Glenn Lowe in the GOP primary in June. The winner will run against the sole Democrat in the general election, Meghan Lukens.
In House District 57, Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle, has no primary challenger, but will face one of two Democrats who are squaring off next month: Cole Buerger and Elizabeth Velasco.
In House District 55, which includes most of Grand Junction, Republican Rick Taggart will face Patricia Weber in the primary. The winner will face Democrat Damon Davis.
In House District 54, which includes the rest of Mesa County and a northern portion of Delta County, Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, will run against Democrat AliceMarie Slaven-Emond, whom Soper faced, and defeated with nearly 75% of the vote, in the 2020 general election.
Finally, Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, has no primary challenger for his reelection bid for House District 58, but will face Democrat Kevin Kuns in the November general.
The full sample ballots can be viewed at clerk.mesacounty.us/elections/sample-ballots/.