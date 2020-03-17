As of Monday, no state prison inmate in Colorado had tested positive COVID-19, and measures recently implemented by the state Department of Corrections are aiming to keep it that way.
Unfortunately for prisoners and their relatives, those measures include a suspension on visitation to facilities, including those in the Rifle and Delta areas, by family members and by community volunteers who offer programs within the facilities. Legal visits are still allowed, but physical contact is prohibited.
Also, the department has suspended work in local communities by inmate crews from the Rifle Correctional Center and Delta Correctional Center.
“All the steps we’re taking are to prevent (COVID-19) from getting into our facilities,” said Annie Skinner, spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections.
As of the end of February, more than 17,400 inmates were in state and private prison facilities in Colorado. These include 475 at the Delta facility and 192 at the Rifle site.
The Department of Corrections hopes to soon provide an option for video visitation, and will let inmates and their families known when that’s available. GTL, the company that handles inmate phone calls, is giving offenders two, free, 10-minute phone calls a month during the COVID-19 crisis. Inmates can make unlimited calls of up to 20 minutes each for 12 cents a minute except for international calls. Skinner said typical in-person visits have been three hours, depending on the facility.
Some parolees currently aren’t being required to come into their parole offices, but still must maintain contact with their parole officer. These include parolees who are sick, immune-compromised, over 60, and/or considered to be at higher risk of infection due to factors such as recent travel to areas where community transmission of COVID-19 has occurred, or close contact with a presumptive positive case of the disease.
Within Colorado prisons, 7 percent of inmates are 60 or older.
The Department of Corrections is screening incoming inmates for COVID-19 and is formalizing screening for those in custody who leave for visits to court, medical facilities, etc, and then return. It’s also assessing any inmates who may show signs of COVID-19, and screening staff and vendors.
Skinner said staff travel between facilities is being limited as well, and she’s not aware of any staff having tested positive for the coronavirus.
With community volunteers unable to provide programs within facilities, Skinner said the department is looking at ways to expand recreational opportunities for inmates.
Prisons have stepped up cleaning and disinfecting efforts. DOC says staff and most inmates have regular access to cleaning products, including for inmates wanting to clean their cells.
While soap and water is available to prisoners for hand-washing, hand sanitizer isn’t currently available to them due to its alcohol content and the potential for inmates to misuse it by consuming it. But Skinner said officials are looking at ways to provide the sanitizer in a controlled fashion.