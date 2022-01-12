While displaying banners or flags that include foul language may be obscene to some, it isn’t illegal, county officials told a Grand Valley resident this week.
In a letter to Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell earlier this month, resident Jim Hutton wrote to complain about a banner hanging on the side of a home on Rosevale Road that says, “(Expletive) Biden.”
“Is this behavior of displaying blatant and purposeful obscenity and profanity legal in Mesa County,” Hutton asked. “If it is, then I have no further comment on the matter. However, if this action is in violation of law or ordinance, then my question is, how does this matter go unnoticed or ignored for over a month by the deputy sheriffs that patrol that road on a regular basis.”
As it happens, such banners have not gone unnoticed.
Similar displays have cropped up around the Grand Valley since President Joe Biden won the 2020 election, including one on Unaweep Avenue across from Orchard Mesa Middle School.
“This has come up several times over the past couple of years,” Rowell responded to Hutton. “This is not a violation of Colorado law or Mesa County ordinance.”
While some county officials said they don’t much care for the use of profanity on such flags or signs either, and wished they had the legal authority to bar them, they are protected under the U.S. Constitution.
Commissioner Janet Rowland, also responding to Hutton, said the county has received similar complaints about such displays in at least two other locations, both of which were within Grand Junction city limits and outside the county’s jurisdiction.
But because of free-speech rights under the First Amendment, they wouldn’t be able to do anything anyway.
“We checked with city officials and they explained that the (U.S.) Supreme Court addressed the issue of flags and found it to be free speech,” Rowland wrote.
“Additionally, they said flags are not treated as signs/banners requiring a permit,” she added. “However, due to the recent Supreme Court case Reed v. Gilbert, even if the banner fell under the same permitting process as signs, local governments are required to review signs through the lens of content neutrality.”
During last year’s session of the Colorado Legislature, a similar issue came up over the ability of homeowner associations to bar their residents from displays flags or banners, particularly those of a political nature.
In keeping with the Reed case, the Legislature approved a new law that repealed a state statute that allowed HOAs to regulate American flags and political banners or signs.
In its place, the new laws specifies that HOAs, like local governments, may not regulate flags or signs based on their subject matter, message or content, except those for commercial messages.
HOA governing boards, however, may establish content-neutral regulations regarding how flags or signs are displayed, which include such things as their size and how many are allowed.