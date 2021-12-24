State Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, and Colorado Department of Corrections Executive Director Dean Williams recently toured two Western Slope prisons this week to assess programs at the minimum security facilities.
The tours, at the Delta Correctional Center and Rifle Correctional Center, evaluated the TakeTWO (Transitional Work Opportunity).
The Department of Corrections has operationalized the TakeTWO program, designed to reduce recidivism by offering incarcerated individuals who are nearing the end of their stay an opportunity to work for private employers outside the security facilities.
Many of these employers may be experiencing problems with workforce recruitment. These work opportunities allow for individuals to create and maintain positive relationships; earn money to assist with their reentry, restitution, child support and court fees; and maintain accountability, a news release said.
“We know that work not only provides financial resources for these men and women, but also a sense of purpose and pride,” Williams said. “The best way we can protect public safety is to ensure that the men and women who are returning to our communities have money in the bank, a job, a place to live and community connections. All of the evidence has shown that having those pieces in place helps to prevent recidivism.”
Williams, who’s led the Department since 2019, believes the TakeTWO program to be an integral part of overall reforms at DOC directed toward the reduction of inmates re-offending. He has worked to create partnerships with several research institutions, colleges, nonprofits, and policy think tanks to apply evidence-based best practices to DOC’s operations.
Soper and Williams visited the facilities and local job sites where nine inmates are employed under the TakeTWO program.
Alpine Lumbers, an employee-owned lumber company has hired incarcerated men to join their team. Additionally, Alpine Lumber has expressed a commitment to hiring incarcerated people returning to the community after their release in multiple locations throughout Colorado.
Warden Tom Werlich, who has worked in corrections for more than 30 years, and leads both the Delta and Rifle Facilities, said the program as a number of positive impacts.
“This innovative program has had a positive impact on morale of the inmates, providing them an opportunity to assist with their reentry efforts,” he said.
Soper said he sees a great deal of potential with TakeTWO.
“I was impressed to see the TakeTWO program in action. At Alpine Lumber, inmates worked alongside employees,” he said. “By developing skills and earning minimum wage, they’ll be able to save money to pay back their debt to victims and society. Programs like these should reduce recidivism and save the taxpayers money.”