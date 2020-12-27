Getting kids out into public lands has been a life’s work for Rob Gay, land programs director for Colorado Canyons Association and, each year, thousands of students from Mesa and Montrose counties benefit from his work.
Gay’s interest in the outdoors began early in life when he would explore the open spaces and hills surrounding his hometown, which he said was similar to Fruita today.
“I was born and raised in a little farming and ranching community in northern California about the size of Fruita back then called Morgan Hill,” Gay said. “That’s sort of what got me interested in the outdoors and interested in the work I do today.”
By the time he graduated high school, though, Gay said he was ready to leave town. Nearby San Jose was being transformed by the tech industry and Morgan Hill with it. He decided to pursue a degree from Northern Arizona University, where he studied paleontology, geology and biology.
Once he finished college, Gay said he worked several jobs in northern Arizona, including as a wildlife biologist, before moving into teaching. As a teacher, he started to look for ways to get himself and his students back outside and into nature.
“I really started getting into the environmental education stuff that I’m doing now,” Gay said. “We would organize all of our sixth-grade students to go out on big field trips to Glen Canyon Dam; we had a hiking club and all sorts of stuff to just get kids out and about.”
Gay continued to work outdoor programing into his teaching even as he moved from his northern Arizona district to one in southern Arizona but, by 2014, he was ready to make a change.
He had spent time over the years in Moab and around Utah. When he saw a seasonal job with the Dinosaur Journey Museum in Fruita, he took it.
“I was ready to make some changes to my life down in Arizona, and a job opened up at the museum so I moved up here and started doing environmental education outside of the classroom full time,” Gay said.
Through this work, Gay was able to combine his passion for teaching with his love for the outdoors on a permanent basis. Plus, there were no more papers to grade.
“I don’t have to be inside an office,” Gay said. “I can be outside in these amazing backyards that we all have here on the Western Slope with kids teaching them about dinosaur fossils or native plants or the ranching history of the area, all the sort of neat stuff that we’ve got out here that they can experience firsthand.”
Gay worked for the Museums of Western Colorado for several years and at the same time helped the Colorado Canyons Association, advising them on their curriculum. In 2017, he was offered the role of land programs director.
Through the Colorado Canyons Association’s programs, Gay said they are able to get several thousand students onto public lands each year. The programs connect the students with the outdoors while allowing them to interact with experts in different fields.“So they’ll hike over to where a paleontologist is talking about rocks and fossils and spend some time there,” Gay said. “Then they’ll hike along to an archaeologist who’s talking about the Ute people and their connection to this area today. Then they’ll hike over to where a BLM biologist is talking about native and invasive plants.”
These experiences are different for every student, Gay said. Some don’t have much access to the outdoors, and some are able to connect with the land and with the lessons in new ways.
However, this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic, things have been different.
Earlier in the year, Gay took off on a camping trip and returned home just as Coloradoans were being told to stay at home as the first wave of the virus hit the state.
Gay said he and his partners got to work right away putting together digital lessons and videos for kids to use at home or in the classroom.
He said, in total, he spent 650 to 700 hours creating digital content.
“Without our digital engagement, we only got about 100 kids outdoors this year on the land,” Gay said. “With all of that very hard work, we were able to reach more people this year than we did last year just because of our digital stuff, which I feel very proud of. I did not expect this to be a growth year.”
The Colorado Alliance for Environmental Education (CAEE) chose Gay for its Outstanding Environmental Educator of the Year Award in 2020.
He was nominated by both a co-worker and a former student who is now pursuing a doctoral degree.
“It was a strange year to get an award, but I also am very humbled by that,” Gay said. “There’s only one or two of these awarded a year, and some years I believe they’ve had none. So I feel very honored by CAEE for this award.”
Gay said outside of his teaching work he still hasn’t had enough of the outdoors. He camps with his two dogs and enjoys getting on the water as well in a kayak or small sailboat.
In such a strange year, he said he’s been especially thankful for everyone who has partnered with his team and helped get through it all.
“It’s been an odd and trying year to get kids out there, but I feel very grateful for all of our partner organizations and the BLM and for all the folks who have been supporting CCA,” Gay said.
“This year especially we could not have done any of this without their help.”