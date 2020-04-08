The city of Grand Junction has sent $500,000 to the Western Colorado Community Foundation to fund grants for nonprofits providing critical services during the COVID-19 crisis.
“We just delivered a check to Western Colorado Community Foundation for half a million dollars for them to begin the process,” Grand Junction Mayor Rick Taggart said. “So I am very pleased.”
Following the Grand Junction City Council passage of an emergency ordinance Monday night to provide money for nonprofit relief, some local organizations are already submitting applications, Community Foundation President and Executive Director Anne Wenzel said. The deadline for applications is Friday at 8 p.m.
“We’re going to be reviewing grant applications over the weekend and hopefully making decisions Monday, Tuesday and getting the money out the door,” Wenzel said. “This is what we call a rapid response application process. It’s what foundations are doing now. We don’t tend to do it this fast, but I think it is what the circumstances call for.”
The community foundation was brought in as a partner in this process due to its experience managing grant application processes for outside groups like family foundations and nonprofits, Taggart said. However, Wensel said the city and the foundation have not collaborated in the past.
“I think this is a really exciting partnership and a new one for a local government entity, in this case the city, to work with us and request and use our specialized capacity to do something they don’t normally do,” Wenzel said. “The city of Grand Junction isn’t in the grants business. We are.”
The city worked with the foundation to determine the scope of the program, called #GJStrong Fund, and the eligibility requirements, Wenzel said. Those requirements include that the organization be a 501(c)(3) located in Grand Junction that provides food and housing assistance and is seeing a sudden increase in demand for services.
“We have been really careful to articulate the criteria. It has a fairly focused purpose, which is the emergency needs of people who are being impacted by COVID-19,” Wenzel said. “I think all of us understand that everybody is being impacted. Huge fears, huge worries, but we decided to focus on basic needs — food and shelter.”
The foundation developed a grant application, which included normal questions from basic information of the types of services it provides to how the demand for its services has increased due specifically to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wenzel said. The foundation will review all the applications and make recommendations to the city early next week on how to allocate its funds. Grants will be capped at $50,000.
Taggart said the $500,000 is potentially only a starting point for the city to provide aid to the community. On April 14 it will consider a $2.2 million program to provide temporary work to city residents affected by the coronavirus. Taggart said the city will evaluate whether it needs to approve additional funding to local nonprofits in part based on the applications it receives for this funding.
“I think when they finish their review and we make the awards we will have a much better feeling of what steps to take next,” Taggart said. “Whether there is a need for more dollars there. Then we’d get back into a discussion as a council on what those dollars are. Their review and evaluation will help us a great deal because you just don’t know until you do a program like this and see the total amount of applications.”